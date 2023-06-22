GE-Hindustan Aeronautics Jet Engine Deal Goes Through: All You Need To Know

The MOU between HAL and GE for technology transfer and joint manufacturing of the GE-F414 engine has come through. The deal is expected to change the dynamics of military aircraft in the country and will provide a major push for the export as well.

"The deal would be a game changer for India as the GE-F414 is an advanced engine and is used in combat aircraft like Hornet and Gripen. This can further enhance the manufacturing ability of the country thereby boosting self-reliance or Aatmanirbharta in the defence sector. Considering threats from China, these engines and corresponding aircraft are very essential and it will boost the credibility of our indigenous aircraft Tejas," Major General Sanjay Soi told Republic.

PM Modi's ongoing visit to the US is important for the Indian Defence Sector. Republic had earlier reported that the National Security Advisor met his counterpart Jake Sullivan to hold final talks on the GE-F414 engine deal ahead of PM Modi's state visit. The meeting between NSAs of the two countries was followed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's meeting with his counterpart US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin in New Delhi.

This could be seen as a positive sign for India's export sector which is also working hard to gain momentum. India remained the world's largest importer of arms between 2018-2022. Russia accounts for the maximum supply followed by France, the US, Israel and South Korea.

This multi-billion dollar deal between Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and General Electric (GE) can change the dynamics of the Indian aviation industry and India can eye an export of $5 billion with a turnover of $22 billion by 2025, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said last year.

This deal will involve the sharing of critical technology and joint production which can be seen as a major boost to India's defence production and 'Make In India' initiative.

GE has a wide portfolio of products in the military and maritime operations apart from its other areas of operations like transportation, healthcare and energy solutions. The company is a leading provider of military aircraft engines, services and components. Jet Engine technology is the most advanced when it comes to the aviation sector and joint operations of such engines in India will be a boost to Indian aerospace. The GE-F414 engine powers the US Navy's go-to fighter, Boeing Super Hornet etc.

For the Indian Air Force, it would be a game changer as it will have exposure to more powerful, reliable and long-lasting engines. This would reduce India’s dependence on Russia and in future will also pave the way for exports to other countries from India.

Disturbances with China and other Indian geopolitical issues will be catered to an extent by the production of such engines in India. This deal is also important as it is very rare that the US shares any technology with a country.