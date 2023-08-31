Hero Electric To Expand Into Premium Segment With A2B Brand

Hero Electric premium segment A2B brand: Hero Electric said that it has plans to venture into the premium electric mobility space under the A2B brand, aiming to create distinct brands catering to various segments. The company will introduce a diverse lineup of premium products, including electric bikes, scooters, and new variants under the A2B brand. According to Hero Electric MD Naveen Munjal, this strategy allows the company to focus on its traditional market with the Hero Electric brand while also entering new segments as competition intensifies.

"Going forward, we will enter categories under specialist brand entities to bring focus to the market segments they represent, complementing the Hero brand as a legacy player in the mass mobility segment," he said.

Market dominance

Hero Electric CEO Sohinder Gill emphasised the importance of differentiation for market dominance, stating that they will establish specialist brand entities to target specific market segments. Despite potential short-term challenges, the electric two-wheeler market holds significant growth potential in the mid- to long-term, driven by the increasing emphasis on sustainability and cleaner transportation.

Gill highlighted that the Indian market is ready for e-mobility exploration, with Hero Electric well-positioned to meet evolving demands, including those from the premium segment.

"The Indian market is ripe for e-mobility exploration, and we are perfectly positioned to meet the emerging demands, including those from the premium segment," Gill said.

Hero Electric currently offers a range of electric scooters and operates manufacturing units in Ludhiana and Pithampur through a partnership with the Mahindra Group.

(With PTI Inputs)