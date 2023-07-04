Hero MotoCorp Begins Bookings For Jointly Developed Harley-Davidson X440

The world's largest two-wheeler maker, Hero MotoCorp, will start bookings for its jointly developed motorcycle Harley-Davidson X440 from today at 4:40 pm.

“Hero MotoCorp, the world’s largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, is set to open the bookings for its first co-developed premium motorcycle with iconic American motorcycle-maker Harley-Davidson – the Harley-Davidson X440 across India starting today, July 4th 2023 from 4:40 pm onwards,” the company said in a press release.

Harley-Davidson X440 can be booked online by visiting www.HarleyDavidsonx440.com with a booking amount of Rs 5,000. Additionally, customers can also reserve the Harley-Davidson X440 at all Harley Davidson dealerships and select Hero MotoCorp outlets across the country.

Harley-Davidson X440

The motorcycle is available in three variants – Denim, Vivid and S at an introductory price point of Rs 2,29,000 for Denim, Rs 2,49,000 for Vivid and Rs 2,69,000 for model S. Deliveries of Harley-Davidson X440 will commence from October 2023 onwards, the company noted.

The Harley-Davidson X440 was unveiled at a ceremony at Hero Center for Innovation and Technology (CIT) on July 3rd 2023 by Niranjan Gupta, CEO, Hero MotoCorp, Pawan Munjal, executive chairman and Jochen Zeitz - Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Harley-Davidson in the presence of investors, media, dealers and partners.

The Harley-Davidson X440 marks Hero MotoCorp and Harley-Davidson’s foray into the 440cc segment for the first time in India. Co-developed by Hero MotoCorp and HarleyDavidson at the Hero CIT, the Harley-Davidson X440 will be manufactured at the company’s Garden Factory at Neemrana, Rajasthan.

