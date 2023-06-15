Hero MotoCorp Shares Fall After Government Orders Probe For Diversion Of Funds

Shares of Hero MotoCorp plunged as much as 4.2 per cent to Rs 2,810.00, recording their heaviest loss since September 2022 after the government ordered an investigation to assess the company's relationship with a third-party vendor in the case involving alleged diversion of funds, news agency Reuters reported citing two government officials.

The motorcycle manufacturer told Reuters in a statement that it had not received any communication from the government and could not comment on the probe.

“We will provide all information, if and when it is sought from us by any regulatory authority,” the spokesperson said.

According to financial market data provider Refinitiv, an average rating of "hold" was given for the share with a median price target of Rs 2,952.

Hero MotoCorp was raided by the Income Tax department over allegations of tax evasion in March 2022. The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) had said in a statement said that it had found alleged illegal business expenses amounting to more than Rs 1,000 crore. Hero MotoCorp had issued a statement later calling the raids “routine inquiry, which is not uncommon before the end of the financial year”.

The share had hit a 52-week high on June 8 when it rallied to Rs 3,026.

The shares closed 3.59 per cent lower at Rs 2,826.65

(With inputs from Reuters)