Hero MotoCorp's Harley-Davidson X440 Sees Over 25,000 Bookings Despite Price Hike

Bike manufacturer Hero MotoCorp has received over 25,000 bookings for the world's cheapest Harley-Davidson motorcycle, it said on Tuesday. The shares of the company soared over 4.50 per cent after the announcement.

By how much were the prices raised for the X440?

“H-D X440 launch impact has been significant at an introductory price of INR 2,29,000. The new price will be applicable for the next window of bookings.Current booking window closes on 3 Aug. It’s a great opportunity to avail and own a Harley.” - Niranjan Gupta,CEO Hero MotoCorp August 2, 2023

The two-wheeler maker had earlier this month raised the price of the Harley Davidson motorcycle by Rs 10,500. The move came days after the Harley chief executive said that the pre-orders for the latest launch had exceeded the company's expectations.

The Harley-Davidson X440 is priced at Rs 2.39 lakh and above. Harley had partnered with Hero to develop and sell its own brand of bikes in India. It started with the X440 after exiting and shuttering most of its dealer network in the country in 2020.

When will the deliveries begin?

Harley-Davidson X440 | Image Credit: Harley-Davidson

The world's largest motorcycle manufacturer in terms of sales said in a statement that it will begin production of the X440 in September. The deliveries will begin in October.

"The booking window has now been closed, and the new booking window will be announced soon. Hero MotoCorp will start production of the Harley-Davidson X440 in September 2023 and commence customer deliveries from October onwards," said the company in an exchange filing.

According to the company, 65 per cent of the bookings for the latest X440 were for the top-end variant, which is priced at Rs 2.69 lakh.

"We are delighted with the customer response to the Harley-Davidson X440. It is heartening to see the confidence shown by customers in Hero MotoCorp’s foray into this segment. What is even more heartening is that the majority of our bookings are coming from the top-end model, clearly indicating that customers are willing to pay a higher price for the right brand and the right model. This is just the beginning of our journey to win in the premium segment. More Iconic launches will follow soon, as we ensure our presence across the portfolio," said Niranjan Gupta, Chief Executive Officer, Hero MotoCorp, in a press statement.

As of 11:15 am, shares of Hero MotoCorp were trading at Rs 3,085.60, 4.45 per cent higher than the previous day's close of Rs 2,954.05.

