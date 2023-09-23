High-speed Train Linking Ahmedabad With Sanand To Be Launched In Six Months

Vande Bharat Express: Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced on Saturday that a high-speed train will commence operations between Ahmedabad and Sanand within the next six months. Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony of semiconductor company Micron's plant, Vaishnaw also revealed that the Vande Bharat Express trains will include Sanand as one of their halts.

"A world-class train will start between Ahmedabad to Sanand. The high-speed train will start very soon, in the next six months," stated the Railway Minister.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to flag off the Jamnagar-Ahmedabad Vande Bharat Express on September 24.

India’s growth in semiconductors

In addition to discussing the advancements in the transportation sector, Vaishnaw emphasised the significant rise in demand for semiconductors in the coming years, projected to reach Rs 5 lakh crore. He highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision to bolster the country's future by promoting the production of designed and made-in-India semiconductors.

Vaishnaw also praised Gujarat for leading the semiconductor domain, a sector that has witnessed a considerable boost with Micron's announcement. In June, Micron revealed its plans to establish a semiconductor assembly and test plant in Gujarat, involving a total investment of $2.75 billion (approximately Rs 22,540 crore).

The construction of the new assembly and test facility in Sanand will be executed in phases, with Tata Projects collaborating with Micron for the project.

(With PTI inputs)