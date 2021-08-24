Hike Raises Funds For 1st Time In 5 Years; CEO Kavin Bharti Mittal Reveals Star Investors

Kavin Bharti Mittal's social messaging app Hike has raised money for the first time in five years to experiment with cryptos and gaming. The last time Hike Messenger raised funding was in 2016, when they raised $175 million to take the company's valuation to a whopping $1.4 billion. Mittal's company is known to be the fastest-growing unicorn despite its difficulty in generating revenues via operations.

Hike Messenger raises funding for the first time in five years after the company decided to close down its messaging app and focus on the gaming segment eight months ago. Several industry leaders such as Tinder’s co-founders Justin Mateen and Sean Rad, SoftBank Vision Fund’s CEO Rajeev Misra, Tribe Capital’s Arjun Sethi, Zeta’s co-founder Bhavin Turakhia, Cred’s Kunal Shah, Flipkart’s Kunal Bahl and Rohit Bansal and South Park Commons’ Aditya Agarwal also participated in this fundraising round.

What will Hike use the fundraising for?

It is believed that Hike is keen on using this funding to expand its product strategy. Having already launched their online gaming vertical Rush, Hike now hopes to experiment with other areas such as social and cryptocurrencies. Because of such advancements, Hike has today established itself as one of the fastest-growing unicorns in the country. Kavin Bharti Mittal founded the company in 2012, and within nine years of operations, he has helped the company achieve tremendous growth.

For a long time, Hike has been attempting to find ways to monetize its messaging app and had even decided to launch a super app. The super app was to be launched with other services such as digital wallet, ticket booking, e-commerce, among others. However, the company's ambition did not result in fruition. The company eventually decided to shut off the messaging app in January 2021 and instead decided to focus on HikeLand.

HikeLand, which was launched by the company in June 2020, is a virtual hangout zone. Revenues from HikeLand are expected to generate via in-app purchases. HikeLand is now rebranded as Vibe, while Rush is a mini-games platform on which users can play casual games.