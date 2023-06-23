Hindustan Aeronautics Rises Over 2.5% On Deal With GE To Jointly Make Jet Engines In India

Shares of Hindustan Aeronautics rose as much as 2.6 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 3,861 after Hindustan Aeronautics and General Electric (GE) Aerospace signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to make fighter jet engines for the Indian Air Force.

The development comes at a time when Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on an official state visit to the United States.

The agreement includes the potential joint production of GE Aerospace's F414 engines in India and the engines will be used to power Tejas fighter jets, GE said.

Washington is working to deepen ties with the world's largest democracy and sees deeper military-to-military and technology ties with India as a key counterweight to China's dominance in the region.

Hindustan Aeronautics previously said it planned to use the engine for a second generation of light combat aircraft and it was in talks over domestic production of the engines.

Reuters reported in May the Biden administration was poised to sign off on a deal that would allow GE to produce jet engines powering Indian military aircraft.

"The deal would be a game changer for India as the GE-F414 is an advanced engine and is used in combat aircraft like Hornet and Gripen. This can further enhance the manufacturing ability of the country thereby boosting self-reliance or Aatmanirbharta in the defence sector. Considering threats from China, these engines and corresponding aircraft are very essential and it will boost the credibility of our indigenous aircraft Tejas," Major General Sanjay Soi told Republic.

This deal will involve the sharing of critical technology and joint production which can be seen as a major boost to India's defence production and 'Make In India' initiative.

This could be seen as a positive sign for India's export sector which is also working hard to gain momentum. India remained the world's largest importer of arms between 2018-2022. Russia accounts for the maximum supply followed by France, the US, Israel and South Korea.

As of 10:15 am, Hindustan Aeronautics shares succumbed to profit booking and traded 0.4 per cent lower at Rs 3,748 on the BSE.

(With inputs from Reuters)