Hindustan Zinc Q2 Mined Metal Output Drops Marginally

Hindustan Zinc production results: Vedanta-owned Hindustan Zinc today announced its production numbers for the second quarter and half year ended September 30, 2023. The production of mined metal in the second quarter has declined 2 per cent from 2,55,000 tonnes in Q2 FY23 to 2,52,000 in Q2 FY4 sequentially mainly due to lower ore production at Rampura Agucha & Kayad mine partly offset by better overall metal grades, HZL said in a filing to BSE.

The production of integrated saleable metal has fallen from 2,46,000 tonnes to 2,41,000 tonnes in the said quarter. The refined metal production in the second quarter stood at 2,41,000 tonnes, down 2 per cent YoY and lower by 7 per cent sequentially on account of scheduled maintenance activity.

The company's wind power generation for the second quarter stood at 157 million units (MU) was up 27 per cent from the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

Hindustan Zinc is the country's largest and the world's second-largest integrated zinc producer. It is self-sufficient in power with captive thermal power plants and has ventured into green energy by setting up wind power plants.

Hindustan Zinc is a subsidiary of Vedanta Limited which owns 64.9 per cent stake in the company while the government owns a 29.5 per cent stake.