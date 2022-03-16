Holi 2022: Is It A Bank Holiday On March 17 And 18? Check Details Here

The festival of colours, Holi is one among the important festivals of India. The festival which celebrates the triumph for good over evil, is nearing. The most-awaited festival in India is celebrated on the full moon day, that marks the arrival of spring. On Holika Dahan, people lit bonfires after sunset at the correct mahurat. The second day of Holi is termed as Dhulandi/Dhulendi/Dhuleti/Dhulheti in which people play with colours. While Holi marks the celebration of love and new life for many, it is a fun time to smear colours.

On the special occasion of Holi 2022 in India on March 17, several states will observe bank holidays. Unlike the national holidays, when the banks across the nation remain close, holiday due to Holi is limited to several states only. Check out in which states there is Holi 2022 Bank Holiday.

Is it a Bank Holiday on Holi?

Banks are closed on Holika Dahan, which will be celebrated this year on Thursday, March 17. Bank will remain closed in Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand. On Friday, March 18, banks will be closed in Gujarat, Mizoram, Madhya Pradesh, Chandigarh, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, Assam, Telangana, Rajasthan, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Bengal, Maharashtra, New Delhi, Goa, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Meghalaya, Himachal Pradesh.

Banks will also be closed on the second day of Holi/Yaosang, which is marked this year on March 19. Banks will remain shut in Orissa, Manipur, and Bihar. Meanwhile, banks are also closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of each month, as well as all Sunday. Thus, all banks in India will reman shut on Sunday, March 20 as well.

However, even though banks are shut, customers can transact using net banking and mobile banking. As per a data on RBI's website, banks will remain shut for 13 days on March 22. But not all banks will remain shut on all 13 days. For those unversed, bank holidays in India are decided under the Negotiable Instruments Act.

List of bank holidays in March 2022

Mahashivratri- March 1

Losar- March 3

Chapchar Kut- March 4

Holika Dahan- March 17

Holi- March 18

Holi/ Yaosang Day 2- March 19

Bihar Divas- March 22

Image: Pixabay