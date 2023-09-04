Honda Accelerates SUV Strategy With Elevate, Plans Five Models By 2030

Honda Cars India is making strides in the competitive Indian automotive market by venturing into the mid-sized SUV segment with the launch of their latest offering, the Elevate. With this move, the company is set to introduce a total of five SUV models in India by 2030.

Honda Cars India, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Japanese automaker Honda Motor Company, is positioning itself to be a dominant player in the flourishing SUV segment. The newly introduced Elevate is priced between Rs 10.99 lakh and Rs 15.99 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi) and set to compete with popular SUVs such as the Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Kia Seltos, and Toyota's Urban Cruiser Hyryder, among others.

"Our focus is now on the SUV segment. Starting from Elevate we are going to introduce five SUVs by 2030," Honda Cars India President & CEO Takuya Tsumura told PTI in an interaction.

Indian consumers choosing SUVs

This decision aligns with the evolving preferences of Indian consumers, who are increasingly gravitating towards SUVs. The SUV segment's contribution to overall passenger vehicle sales in the country has surged to over 48 per cent this year, up from 43 per cent in FY23.

Honda Cars India, which has been primarily known for its sedans like the City and Amaze, aims to leverage this trend to expand its market reach.

Tsumura acknowledged the importance of Honda's entry into the SUV market with the Elevate, emphasising that it is a significant step for the company. He stated, "We have been missing in the SUV segment, so the introduction of Elevate is a big day for us." The mid-sized SUV holds immense potential to become a key pillar of Honda's business in India, offering substantial value to evolving customers.

Electric version of Elevate in next 3 years

Furthermore, Honda Cars India plans to launch a battery-electric version of the Elevate model within the next three years, further reinforcing its commitment to electric mobility in India.

Kunal Behl, VP (Marketing and Sales) at Honda Cars India, highlighted the robust growth of the mid-sized SUV segment, which includes vehicles over 4 meters in length. This segment has witnessed a remarkable 34 per cent increase in sales this year compared to the previous year, with average monthly sales hovering around 70,500 units. Behl also revealed that Honda has received a strong response to the Elevate since opening bookings in July.

Despite not specifying sales targets, Behl indicated a significant backlog of orders, stating, "We are not targeting any specific number (in terms of sales), but till now after commencing bookings in July, without revealing the price, we have got 5-6 months of waiting on certain trims." To address this demand, Honda Cars India is focusing on aligning production with the upcoming festive season.

Increasing production capacity

Tsumura emphasised that the company has ramped up its production capacity to 660 units per day at its manufacturing facility in Tapukara, Rajasthan. Honda is also contemplating further increases in production capacity to meet the growing demand.

Regarding the global chip shortage, Tsumura assured that the situation has improved, and the company has proactively secured the necessary electronic components for the Elevate model to adhere to its production plan.

While Honda Cars India has plans to export the Elevate, its initial priority is to fulfil pending orders in the domestic market. The Elevate lineup includes manual and automatic variants, with introductory prices ranging from Rs 10.99 lakh to Rs 15.99 lakh. The model is powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine paired with either a six-speed manual or a seven-speed continuously variable transmission (CVT), offering fuel efficiencies of 15.31 kmpl and 16.92 kmpl, respectively.

Honda's foray into the SUV market and its ambitious plans to introduce five SUV models in India by 2030 underscore the automaker's commitment to meeting the evolving needs and preferences of Indian consumers while embracing the shift towards SUVs and electric mobility.

(With PTI inputs)