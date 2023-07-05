Housing Demand In Delhi-NCR Region Stay Robust, Unsold Units Down By 21%

Residential property sales in the Delhi-NCR region have increased post the pandemic era, a report by the real estate service company Anarock stated. The report reveals that the second quarter of the year has gained momentum with the unsold housing inventory declining by approximately 21 per cent.

"The increasing sway of branded developers has been steadily boosting homebuyer confidence in Delhi-NCR. Before the pandemic, this market was being burdened by excessive supply from unbranded players," says Santhosh Kumar, Vice Chairman - ANAROCK Group.

This drop has been seen in the top 7 cities in the region as per the report.

According to experts, there has been a 39 per cent reduction in the overall unsold housing stocks in the pre-pandemic era. The developers are also operating very cautiously calibrating the supply pipeline despite the health sales.

Delhi-NCR property sees good momentum

The unsold stocks in the NCR region stand at 1,10,990 which is less as compared to the 1,42,25 units in the corresponding period of 2022.

In terms of budget categories, inventory of mid-segment homes priced between Rs 40 and Rs 80 lakh saw the highest yearly decline of 25 per cent from approx. 47,160 units at Q2 2022-end to approx. 35,450 units by Q22023-end. According to the sales report, 22,940 units were sold in the budget category.

In the affordable housing categories, unsold stock came down by 24 per cent to 39,400 units. On the contrary, the new supply in the segment was reduced by 19 per cent to 1,260 units. This consistent ratio has helped the developers to moderate the supply pipeline in the current year.

Whereas the premium home segment saw a 23 per cent decline in the unsold inventory. The Luxury segment's unsold inventory reduced from 11,920 units to 9,610 units.

City-wise analysis of Noida, Ghaziabad and Gurgaon

Gurgaon at present has the maximum number of unsold stocks with 46,650 units followed by Greater Noida with 23,170 units. Noida has the least unsold stock of approx. 8,440 units.

In terms of the yearly change, Noida saw the maximum yearly decline of 31 per cent, followed by Ghaziabad which is 26 per cent, Gurgaon 21 per cent and Greater Noida 20 per cent. Gurgaon took the third spot since it saw a lot of new supplies added in the last 1-2 years.