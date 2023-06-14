Housing Prices In India Rise By 8% Annually, Delhi-NCR Most Costly: Report

Why you're reading this: Housing prices rose on account of the surge in demand and the new projects in the market which have increased substantially post the pandemic. In addition to this, the unchanged Repo Rate will also increase the demand and this increase in prices can be visible in the future as well.

3 things to know:

Homebuyers’ sentiment has been quite positive for the past few quarters

Residential real estate in India bounced back to post the pandemic and continues its strong momentum.

New projects in the cities have increased the number of unsold inventories.

Housing Prices in the top eight Indian cities rose by 8 per cent annually amid rising interest rates, according to a Housing Price Tracker report shared by CREDAI – Colliers - Liases Forass. The rise in the prices has been on account of strong demands that the real estate industry has developed after the pandemic.

The maximum price hike was seen in the Delhi-NCR areas at 16 per cent year on year (YoY) followed by Kolkata and Bengaluru with 15 per cent and 14 per cent YoY increase respectively. The market sentiment further remains consistent as there has been no change in the RBI's repo rate and the interest rates are expected to have peaked. Republic had earlier reported that the average apartment size in the top cities increased by 7 per cent except for Mumbai Metropolitan region (MMR) region which saw size shrink by 20 per cent.

“Homebuyers’ sentiment has been quite positive for the past few quarters. This is also validated by the sheer volume of sales that we have been witnessing in the recent past, especially in Tier 1 cities across India. Despite the rise in housing prices, which is primarily owing to rising raw material costs and this consistent demand, we expect the strong momentum to continue as consumers have shown a clear appetite to buy new, bigger houses with better amenities – especially in the post-pandemic era. There is also a greater thrust on Green Development projects, with homebuyers inclined towards sustainable houses that are beneficial not just to the environment but also financially, in the long term,” said CREDAI (The Confederation of Real Estate Developers' Associations of India) President Boman Irani.

The top eight cities that include Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, MMR, Delhi-NCR and Pune continued to witness a rise in new launches in which the unsold inventory rose 12 per cent YoY. The report further reveals that about 95 per cent of the unsold units in top cities were under construction.

“FY 23 witnessed the highest-ever new launches and sales across major Indian cities in India. The trends will likely continue, the sale and supply will likely grow, and the price rise will be moderate,” said Pankaj Kapoor, Managing Director – Liases Foras.

“Despite a 250-basis point increase in the RBI's repo rate since May 2022, the residential sector in India remained resilient through 2022 & in Q1 2023. The resultant increase in home loan interest rates did not defer demand, as the momentum of sales continued unabated. With developers focusing on delivering relevant supply at the right price & location, residential real estate is expected to remain promising in 2023,” said Vimal Nadar, Senior Director and Head of Research, Colliers India.

“The residential real estate in India bounced back to post the pandemic and continues its strong momentum since the last year. Aided by the increased preference for home ownership, relative affordability, and quality supply, the sector has remained resilient, offsetting the challenges posed by higher interest rates amidst global headwinds. Given the positive market fundamentals, both end-users & investors can find their sweet spot in this sturdy market. Amidst this upswing, housing prices in India witnessed an 8% YoY rise during the first quarter of 2023.,” said Peush Jain, Managing Director, of Occupier Services at Colliers India.

City Highlights