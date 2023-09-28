Housing Sales Rise 36% In Top 7 Cities To Hit An All-time High

Housing sales: Despite a typically sluggish monsoon season, the country's residential property market has witnessed a surge in housing sales during the third quarter of calendar year 2023. The latest data from ANAROCK Research reveals that over 1.20 lakh units were sold in the top seven cities, marking 36 per cent annual increase against the same period in 2022.

Western cities dominate sales and new supply

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) emerged as the leader in housing sales, with approximate sale of 38,500 units, followed by Pune with sales of around 22,880 units. Together, these two cities accounted for 51 per cent of the total sales in July-September period. MMR recorded a substantial 46 per cent annual rise in housing sales, while Pune witnessed a 63 per cent yearly jump.

In terms of new supply, MMR also led the way, adding approximately 36,250 units in third quarter, albeit with a modest 1 per cent annual growth rate. Hyderabad saw the most significant annual growth in supply, with a 60 per cent increase, adding approximately 24,900 units during the same period.

Luxury housing supply hits 5-year high

One noteworthy trend in the housing market is the surge in luxury housing supply, with units priced above Rs 1.5 crore accounting for 27 per cent of the total supply in July-September period, marking the highest quarterly share in the last five years. In contrast, the supply of affordable housing units (priced below Rs 40 lakhs) remained at its lowest, comprising only 18 per cent of the new supply.

Inventory shrinks despite increasing supply

Despite the robust influx of new supply, the existing housing inventory across the top 7 cities declined by 3 per cent annually, decreasing from approximately 6.30 lakh units in Q3 2022 to around 6.10 lakh units in Q3 2023.

Q3 2023 housing sales hit all-time high | Image credit: Pixabay

Double-digit price growth

The average residential property prices in the top 7 cities collectively saw 11 per cent growth in Q3 2023 compared to Q3 2022. Hyderabad recorded the highest yearly growth at 18 per cent, followed closely by Bengaluru with a 14 per cent annual rise.

The sustained momentum in housing sales is attributed, in part, to the Reserve Bank of India's decision to maintain a stable repo rate, thus keeping home loan interest rates unchanged and bolstering housing purchase sentiment.

Looking ahead to the October-December quarter, Anuj Puri, Chairperson, ANAROCK Group, predicts continued strong sales and new project launches, particularly by large and branded developers. With homebuyer demand favouring projects by established developers, the housing market appears poised for continued growth.

The top 7 cities saw a substantial increase in new supply, with approximately 1,16,220 units launched in Q3 2023, reflecting a 24 per cent annual growth compared to the same period in 2022. Key cities contributing to this surge in supply included MMR, Hyderabad, Pune, and Bengaluru, which accounted for 87 per cent of the total additions.

Housing sales overview

The third quarter of 2023 recorded the sale of approximately 1,20,280 units, representing a remarkable 36 per cent yearly increase. The highest sales were recorded in MMR, followed by NCR, Pune, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, collectively accounting for 91 per cent of the sales during the quarter.

Available inventory and price movements

Despite the increase in new supply, available inventory across the top 7 cities declined by 1 per cent on a quarterly basis and 3 per cent annually. Meanwhile, average residential property prices experienced double-digit yearly growth of 11 per cent, with Hyderabad leading the pack with an 18 per cent jump. On a quarterly basis, average prices rose by 5 per cent.