How Inflection Point Ventures (IVP) Enables India's Salaried-class To Invest In Startups

Inflection Point Ventures is one of India's largest angel investment platforms that helps budding entrepreneurs with funds and expertise to turn their ideas into startups with real value. In the latest episode of Road to Aatmanirbharta, IPV Founder-CEO Vinay Bansal shared the company’s journey, which has a portfolio of over 50 startups across various sectors today.

Explaining the concept of angel investment, the CEO said, “Start-ups were thought to be for those with a lot of money. A professional would not think about investing in a start-up because of three primary reasons – First, because they think that it requires a lot of money, second, they never had the time to evaluate a startup and be active investors, and third, they never understood what it is. IPV aimed at disrupting that thought process.”

The company democratised angel investment and made it a viral asset class for even salaried and professional individuals. “That is why, we kept a very low investment amount per start-up, which is about Rs 2.5 lakh. The membership fees, the lowest in the industry, is around 15,000 to 17,000, which anyone can earn back from being active in the start-up. With this, we enable professionals to come and grow the startups. It is an active form of investment and engaging way of working,” added Bansal.

Till date, IPV has announced 55 deals and these include names like Milkbasket, Blusmart, Otipy by Crofarm, Truly Madly, Samosa Party and Multibhashi.

When asked how the company came up with the idea of including a salaried class in start-ups, the IPV Founder said, the country’s population, which has great potential and knowledge about business, is largely in their silos, working in various departments. They are very smart people, who understand business and are experts in this area of work. “So, I thought if this class can come out and grow with their expertise, it would benefit the startups,” he said.

IPV to deploy Rs 155 crore in 2021

IPV members invest about half a million dollars in a start-up. Excluding the deals announced last year, IPV has offered exits in 5 start-ups and has secured follow-on rounds at higher valuations in 10.

This year, Inflection Point Ventures plans to deploy Rs 155 crore across 60 startups. IPV emerges as one of the most active angel platforms in India continuing with deals even during the pandemic. When asked about their general entry ticket size, Vinay Bansal said, for CXOs turned angels, the ticket size has been kept at Rs 2.5 lakh per startup per year, making it extremely accessible to turn angel investor with IPV.

More than 50% of IPV’s investors are first-time angels. This responsibility comes with investor education. Angel platforms are investing heavily in investor education on subjects like valuation, cap table, technical aspect, due diligence, he informed. Due to their personal network, IPV is able to attract speakers like Rajan Anandan, Ronnie Screwala and Kunal Shah to talk to their members as part of their Masterclass series every weekend. It is a wide portfolio across segments.