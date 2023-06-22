How Micron Technology’s Investment Can Help India Realise Its Semiconductor Dream

Semiconductor manufacturer Micron Technology has been invited by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to set up a chip manufacturing plant in India after approval of a $2.7 billion plan by the Union cabinet. According to a Reuters report, the cabinet has also sanctioned production linked incentives worth $1.34 billion for the chip maker's assembly testing, marking and packaging plant to be built in Sanand, Gujarat.

India’s push for semiconductors

The goverment announced a Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) worth $10 billion in 2021. The scheme was aimed at encouraging semiconductor and display manufacturing in the country.

India had reopened the application process for chip incentives worth $10 billion under the Indian Semiconductor Mission (ISM) as three entities which had applied to build chips in India were facing challenges in setting up their manufacturing units. This impacted the country's chip manufacturing ambitions of becoming a major player in the global semiconductor market in the next five years.

"The future is very bright for semiconductor manufacturing in India. Foxconn and Tata have already proposed setting up plants with Apple also planning to enter the market. Making semiconductor chips in India will help the overall technology industry going forward," said Pranav Arora, business analyst at smartphone manufacturer Infinix Mobile.

Vedanta-Foxconn investment

The Vedanta Group announced a plan to build its chip making plant at the end of December quarter last year. The Vedanta-Foxconn joint venture is yet to secure the technology for its 28 - nanometre semiconductor manufacturing plant as neither of them has the licence to make such chips. They would need to licence them from another technology company. Without a technology partner, the centre would not give the nod to set up a semiconductor manufacturing unit.

IGSS Ventures

Singapore-based IGSS Ventures proposed to build a semiconductor hi-tech park in July last year. The company signed an agreement with the Tamil Nadu government to set up a plant at cost of Rs 25,600 crore.

Intel-Tower merger

Chip consortium ISMC which relied on Israeli chipmaker Tower as a tech partner had planned a $3 billion semiconductor facility in India. The plan was stalled due to a pending merger between Intel and Tower Semiconductor according to Reuters.

Focus on domestic manufacturing

The Micron plant in India would aid PM Modi's vision of making India a global hub for semiconductors as it aims to bolster semiconductor manufacturing.

According to media reports, China's chip imports fell 23 per cent in the first quarter of 2023 as both India and US are focusing on becoming self reliant in chip manufacturing.

Domestic production is PM Modi's top priority for the country's economic strategy as he wants to “usher in a new era in electronics manufacturing” by getting global companies in India. Chip manufacturing in India would enable it to reduce reliance on imports, especially from China and build a robust electronics supply chain.

The Indian chip making market is expected to reach $55 billion by 2026 and may generate six lakh employment opportunities by 2030, according to a report by Deloitte on semiconductor industry outlook. The country would become a major player in the 5G revolution and wearables, automotive components and computing and data storage would account for 60 per cent of the total semiconductor market.