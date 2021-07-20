'How NOT To Spend Money': Anand Mahindra On Viral Video Of Indian-American's Pure Gold Car

Anand Mahindra, an industrialist, is well-known for his opinions on current affairs, which he frequently expresses on his social media platforms. And now, the Chairman of the Mahindra Group has spoken out over an automobile owned by an Indian-American man. But what makes this automobile so unique? According to a video that has been circulating on social media, the vehicle in question is a "pure gold Ferrari."

I don’t know why this is going around on social media unless it is a lesson on how NOT to spend your money when you are wealthy… pic.twitter.com/0cpDRSZpnI — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 19, 2021

The video, which has gone viral on Twitter, shows two men in a car getting ready to drive away while others watch. As the man driving the automobile operates the detachable roof, a woman can be heard laughing in amazement. The video features a note that read, "Indian American with pure gold Ferrari car."

Mahindra shared the video with a remark, seemingly dissatisfied with the video and the car. He said, "I don't know why this is going around on social media unless it is a lesson on how NOT to spend your money when you are wealthy…." Mahindra's post has received over 1,69,300 views and 6,000 likes in less than 24 hours. Users on social media appeared to agree with the industrialist's point of view. Many people also shared their thoughts on the video.

One of the internet users commenting on Anand Mahindra's tweet, saying "Do you have to take money with you after death, earn and enjoy the money?" Another user wrote, "One knows best how one can spend and enjoy. Human choices are unlimited and the problem is he can not eat gold." One user wrote, "Who said money can’t buy happiness." Another wrote, "Don't worry Sir u can also buy this type of Car. Believe in yourself. You are Rich and Smart."

One viewer noted that this was yet another example of the love that Indians have for the yellow metal. In addition to the amount of money spent, many were not impressed with what the owner had done to the car's classic look. One user wrote, "then by this logic no one should buy anything fancy but necessary things only, there is no point of high-speed sports car cz we cant drive them to full potential." One Twitter user said, "Do these guys ever listen to any spiritual discourses about what your body needs and what your soul needs? I wonder!!"

