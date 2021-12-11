How Rakesh Jhunjhunwala Made A Tidy Rs 6,000 Cr Profit Via Star Health's IPO Listing

Ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Star Health and Allied Insurance Co made a weak debut in the stock market on Friday. However, the shares quickly recovered from the slow start as the stock surged to a day's high of Rs 940 per share on the BSE. The shares of the newly listed company closed at Rs 901 on its first day. Jhunjhunwala, who has over 14% stake in the private health insurance company, made a gain of over Rs 6,000 crore with the stock’s journey on its first day.

Star Health shares traded at a high of Rs 940 intraday, handing its promoters a huge profit. One such promoter, investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, landed a gain of over Rs 6,000 crore as the stock hit the high. According to Star Health's prospectus, Jhunjhunwala’s average cost of acquisition was at Rs 156 per equity share. The seasoned promoter had not put up any shares for sale in the IPO. Meanwhile, another Jhunjhunwala-backed company, Metro Brands' IPO is currently open for subscription. The issue of the footwear retailer began on Friday, with a price band of Rs 485-500 per share, which will conclude on December 14.

Star Health IPO details

Star Health commenced its three-day initial share sale on November 30, Tuesday and later concluded it on December 2, Thursday. The Star Health IPO came at a time when several Indian companies had already floated themselves via public offers, with Nykaa and One97 Communications being the recent ones and now preceded by Star Health. As announced by the company, the price band of Star Health IPO was set at Rs 870-900 per share while the initial share sale was expected to fetch Rs 7,249 crore at the upper end of the price band. However, the eighth-largest IPO only managed to garner 79% subscription.

About Star Health Insurance

Star Health and Allied Insurance Company is India's first and largest standalone health insurance company which issued its three-day initial public offering (IPO) on November 30. The company apparently has a market share of 15.8%. Presently Safecrop Investments India LLP has a 47.77% stake in the company, while Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and his wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala have a stake of 14.98% and 3.23% respectively.

Image: PTI