How To Check Income Tax Return (ITR) Refund Status Online; Here's A Step By Step Guide

Now that the due date to file Income Tax Return (ITR) is over and the tax payers have filed their returns, the other part of the process will begin, where the Income Tax Department will issue refunds that have been claimed by the taxpayers in their filings.

Those who have filed their ITR for Assessment year of 2022-23 on time will now wait for their income tax refunds, which is issued to taxpayers only when they pay higher taxes than the actual liabilities.

Income Tax assesses can check the status of their refund online.

Here's step by step guide to check ITR refund status

Step 1- Open the income tax e-filling website - incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in. To receive the OTPs, apart from the registered mobile number assesses will need their PAN and Aadhar Card details.

Step 2- Once the website- incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in- is open, log in to the account using PAN details, OTP and by entering the Captcha code.

Step 3- After logging in, click on the e-file option.

Step 4- Next, select the income tax returns tab and then select the option to view filed returns.

Step 5- From there, the taxpayer can look up the status of the most recent ITR that was submitted.

Step 6- Select View Details to access the options where you may view the status of your income tax refund.

How long does it take to receive ITR refunds?

With the government switching to the online mode of payment, the procedure of receiving income tax refunds has been simpler. If you filed your income tax return on time and had it verified, the processing time for refunds of income taxes is typically 20 to 45 days.

The income tax authority does not credit the payment to your bank account if it is less than Rs 100, though. In some situations, the sum is offset by upcoming income tax returns.

The income Tax Department had even issued a statement where they said that the demands of less than Rs 100 will not be enforced but rather will be adjusted against future income tax refunds.

Income Tax refunds are granted by the government so that one gets back any extra income that they might have paid. The taxpayer may occasionally be required to pay more in taxes than they are legally required to. A person may request an income tax refund, for instance, if advanced tax or tax deducted at source (TDS) is greater than the tax that is owed.