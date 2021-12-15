HP Adhesive IPO Opens Today: GMP, Issue Price And IPO Details; Should You Invest?

HP Adhesives Limited’s three-day initial public offering (IPO) will open for public subscription today, December 15. The leading manufacturer of consumer adhesives and sealants, which earlier received a nod from SEBI for the offering, has fixed a price band of Rs 262-274 a share. The last day for the HP Adhesives IPO subscription has been set for December 17.

HP Adhesives IPO opening date

HP Adhesives IPO will hit the stock market today. The offering, which is set to open, comprises a fresh issue of 4.14 million shares for ₹ 113.4 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of about 457,000 shares by shareholder Anjana Haresh Motwani aggregating up to ₹ 12.5 crores. In the offering, 75 per cent of the shares have been reserved for qualified institutional buyers, 15 per cent for non-institutional bidders, and 10 per cent for retail investors.

At the upper end of the price band, the company is expected to get Rs 126 crore with the offering. As for managers and promoters of the company, Anjana Haresh Motwani is the executive director and chairperson, while Karan Haresh Motwani is the managing director. Surendra Kumar Mehta, Rajendra Kumar Jain and Ajeet Anant Walsvalkar are the independent directors of the company and Mihir Suresh Shah is the chief financial officer. Jyoti Nikunj Chawda is the company secretary and compliance officer of the company. Following the subscription, the company plans to list on 27 December on BSE and NSE.

HP adhesive IPO GMP

The adhesives manufacturer doesn’t command a share premium as of now. The investors are now waiting for the offering to open to check the company’s run in the market. The IPO is expected to open for its three-day listing with a lower premium on show. According to its prospectus, the proceeds from the IPO will be used by the company to meet the working capital requirements and capacity expansion at its manufacturing facility at Narangi village of Raigad district in Maharashtra. The company is also looking at an additional unit on an adjacent plot. The multi-product, multi-category consumer adhesives and sealants company is also looking at enhancing its business by introducing new products to the market in the coming years.

Image: PTI/ PIXABAY