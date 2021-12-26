HP Adhesives IPO Share Listing On Dec 27: Check GMP, Share Price To Expect & More

The HP Adhesives shares are all set to list on the bourses- National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on Monday, December 27. The firm, which had set a price band of Rs 262-274 per equity share, opened for subscription from December 15 to December 17. The share allotment took place on December 23.

The offer was subscribed 20.96 times. Retail investors subscribed 81.24 times the portion reserved for them. The non-institutional and qualified institutional investors bid 19.04 and 1.82 times respectively.

The Rs 126-crore issue comprises a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 113.43 crore and an ODS of Rs 12.52 crore by Anjana Haresh Motwani. The proceeds from the offer will be utilised towards working capital requirements and expanding production capacity at a Maharashtra manufacturing facility.

HP Adhesives Share Price & other details

HP Adhesives share price: Price band Rs 262-274 per share

HP Adhesives IPO Listing date: Monday, December 27

HP Adhesives IPO share allotment: December 23

HP Adhesives Share GMP: What to expect?

The shares of HP Adhesives in the grey market were trading at a premium. The Grey Market Premium (GMP) on Saturday was around Rs 80 which suggests HP Adhesives shares listing at a moderate premium.

About HP Adhesives

HP Adhesives is one of the most renowned brands in the public adhesives with a wide range of adhesives and sealants such as PVC, PVA adhesives, CpVC and uPVC solvent cement, synthetic rubber adhesive, silicone sealant, acrylic sealant, gasket shellac, PVC pipe lubricants among others.

"Also, from a small customer base during the early years, today Company has a pan-India distribution network of more than 750 distributors in 23 states and 4 union territories who in-turn cater to more than 50,000 dealers. We also sell to customers in 21 countries across the globe," the company informed on its website.

In the six-month period ending on September 2021, HP Adhesives reported a net profit of Rs 3.1 crore with Rs 72.73 crore revenue. In the financial year 2021, the firm's profit was Rs 10.06 crore against Rs 4.67 crore loss in the same period a year ago.