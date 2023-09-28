HP, Google Partner To Make Chromebooks In India

HP has partnered with Google to manufacture Chromebooks in India. Chromebooks are affordable PCs running Google’s Chromebook OS, and they come with built-in accessibility and security features. While Chromebooks currently have a low market share in HP's overall portfolio in India, the move aims to meet the growing demand for affordable PCs in India, particularly from the education sector.

Investment in computer Hardware

As India focuses on digital education, government schools are investing in computing hardware, including laptops and desktops. The local manufacturing of Chromebooks, priced between Rs 20,000 and Rs 30,000, is expected to help HP secure orders from government schools. Additionally, HP plans to compete in the 9-inch tablet market with its 11-inch Chromebooks.

By manufacturing Chromebooks locally at the Flex Facility near Chennai, where HP has been producing laptops and desktops since August 2020, the company aims to provide Indian students with easy access to affordable PCs. This initiative aligns with the Indian government's Make in India initiative, promoting local manufacturing and digital education.

HP has been expanding its manufacturing operations in India since 2020, and this move reinforces its commitment to the government's Make in India initiative. It also comes after HP applied for the Production-Linked Incentive 2.0 for IT hardware, demonstrating its dedication to local manufacturing and supporting digital education in India.