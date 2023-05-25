Huge Job Cuts By Alibaba, Disney And Amazon: Who Next?

Alibaba Group Holding's cloud division is set to downsize its workforce as part of a strategic move to streamline operations ahead of its highly anticipated Initial Public Offering (IPO). Approximately 7 per cent of employees working within the cloud unit will be affected by the latest wave of layoffs. According to a recent report by Reuters, the company has initiated the downsizing process by offering severance packages to those impacted by the restructuring efforts. Alibaba's announcement of layoffs comes hot on the heels of Disney's recent revelation about its third round of job cuts. A third round of layoffs at Disney is apparently imminent, which will result in severe job losses for the company's staff. Over 2,500 employees are anticipated to be impacted by these most recent cuts, according to CNN. These layoffs are a part of Disney CEO Bob Iger's previously disclosed cost-cutting initiatives.

Tumultuous 2023 tech layoffs

The year 2023 has unleashed a wave of turmoil within the tech industry, as layoffs soar to unprecedented levels. With nearly 2 lakh full-time employees, freelancers, and consultants already affected worldwide, it appears that the worst is yet to come. According to layoff.fyi, the job cut tracking website, a staggering 696 tech companies have decided to downsize their workforce this year alone. As of May 18, a shocking 1,97,985 tech workers have been left jobless, and this number is anticipated to rise even further.



These figures highlight an alarming increase in layoffs compared to the previous year. In 2022, a total of 1,056 tech companies reduced their workforce, impacting around 164,000 employees throughout the year. However, the severity of the ongoing layoffs in 2023 surpasses the previous statistics.

Prominent tech giants, including Meta, Amazon, and Microsoft, have been at the forefront of implementing significant job cuts. Twitter, under the helm of Elon Musk following his takeover in late October, swiftly executed mass layoffs, resulting in a drastic reduction of its global workforce by half.

As the tech industry navigates through these challenging times, it is clear that the wave of layoffs has sent shockwaves throughout the sector. The repercussions of these workforce reductions will undoubtedly shape the future landscape of the industry, and employees brace themselves for an uncertain job market ahead.



Why are tech industries laying off in big numbers

Excess hiring: Excessive recruitment beyond current operational requirements has led to a surplus of employees, necessitating workforce reductions.

Uncertain global economic conditions: Fluctuating economic factors, such as market volatility, trade disputes, and geopolitical uncertainties, have created a challenging business environment, prompting companies to downsize their workforce.

Strong tailwinds from the COVID-19 pandemic: While the pandemic initially drove demand for tech products and services, the subsequent recovery phase has brought market adjustments, causing companies to reassess their staffing needs.

Change in consumer behavior: Evolving consumer preferences and changing market trends have compelled tech companies to restructure their operations, resulting in layoffs to align with new business strategies.

Technological progress and automation: The rapid pace of technological advancements, including automation and artificial intelligence, has led to workforce redundancies as companies adopt more efficient and streamlined processes.

Cost reduction measures: To optimize operational costs and improve profitability, tech companies have implemented cost-cutting measures, including layoffs, to align their workforce with business objectives.

Mergers & acquisitions: Consolidation within the tech industry through mergers and acquisitions often results in redundancies and workforce reductions as companies integrate operations and eliminate duplications.

Reorganising business: Companies undergoing organizational restructuring, realignments, or portfolio optimization may undertake layoffs to enhance operational efficiency and focus on core areas of growth.

Competitive market: Intense competition within the tech sector can lead to downsizing as companies strive to maintain competitiveness, reduce expenses, and maximize profitability.

Realignment of strategy: Shifting business strategies, market positioning, and priorities may prompt companies to reshape their workforce, resulting in layoffs to align resources with new strategic directions.



Further firings anticipated in the near future?

BT Group, a major telecommunications company in the UK, has announced plans to cut a staggering 55,000 jobs by the end of the decade as part of an extensive restructuring effort. The move is aimed at streamlining operations and adapting to the evolving market landscape.

In a similar vein, Vodafone, a global player in the telecommunications industry, has unveiled its intentions to reduce its workforce by 11,000 jobs over the next three years. The company aims to simplify its organizational structure, both at its headquarters and in local markets, with the goal of enhancing efficiency and effectiveness.

Amidst challenging global economic conditions that are impacting the technology sector, Microsoft has decided to forgo salary increases for its salaried employees, including senior leaders, for the current year. The company's cautious approach is driven by the uncertain economic environment, as it seeks to manage costs during these trying times.