HUL Q2 Net Rises 10.7 Pc To Rs 2,185 Crore; Net Sales Up 11.3 Pc At Rs 12,812 Crore

FMCG major Hindustan Unilever on Tuesday reported a 10.69 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 2,185 crore for the second quarter ended September 30.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 1,974 crore in the July-September quarter of the previous fiscal.

Its revenue from sales during the quarter under review stood at Rs 12,812 crore, up 11.31 per cent, against Rs 11,510 crore a year ago, Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) said in a regulatory filing.

HUL's total expenses were at Rs 10,129 crore in Q2 FY2021-22 compared to Rs 9,054 crore in the year-ago period.

HUL CMD Sanjiv Mehta said: September quarter witnessed a sequential improvement in trading conditions, albeit remained challenging with unprecedented levels of input cost inflation and subdued consumer sentiments. In this backdrop, we have delivered a strong performance, growing topline in double digits and stepping up profitability sequentially.

Large parts of the HUL business continue to gain market shares and penetration.

Calibrated price increases and laser-sharp focus on savings have helped us protect our business model while ensuring the right price-value equation for our consumers, he said.

Over the outlook, Mehta said HUL remains cautiously optimistic about demand recovery.

In these times of uncertainty and unprecedented input cost inflation, we continue to firmly focus on delivering consistent, competitive, profitable and responsible growth, he noted.

Shares of HUL on Tuesday were trading at Rs 2,720.95 apiece on BSE, up 2.52 per cent from the previous close.