Hyundai Begins Production Of Compact SUV EXTER At Tamil Nadu Plant

Korean automaker Hyundai has commenced production of the latest compact sports utility vehicle EXTER from its state-of-the-art manufacturing unit in Tamil Nadu, the company said on Friday.

A 'Ranger-Khaki' color EXTER of Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) rolled out from the assembly line at the factory in Sriperumbudur located on the west of Chennai about 45 km from here.

"At Hyundai we have always been driven to establish the industry's best manufacturing processes, achieving product excellence, thus inducing an elevated sense of delight among our beloved customers. With optimum utilisation of Industry 4.0 automation, HMIL's state-of-the-art production facility harmoniously integrates over 700 4th generation robots and highly skilled HMIL workforce to create superior mobility experiences," company MD and CEO Unsoo Kim said.

"With the Hyundai EXTER, we are venturing into a new segment that further enhances HMIL's position as a full-range SUV manufacturer," he was quoted as saying in a company press release.

Hyundai Motor India has scheduled the launch of EXTER for July 10.

Equipped with a host of features including a smart electric sunroof, the EXTER would also have an inbuilt dashcam with dual cameras. It would also be HMIL's first micro-SUV to have over 60 plus connected features via BLUELINK technology making it the segment's most connected SUV.

The automaker has 12 car models across segments. The company has 1,348 sales points and 1,515 service points across the country. Besides serving the domestic market, the company ships to 85 countries, the release said.