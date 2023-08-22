Hyundai Creta Facelift To Debut In 2024; To Be Redesigned For Indian Market 

Hyundai Creta facelift: The Hyundai Creta is gearing up for a midlife facelift, expected to make its debut in early 2024. Hyundai is strategically refining this upcoming Creta facelift for the Indian market, reports suggest. The company's dedicated efforts aim to maintain its competitive edge by enhancing features and aesthetics tailored to the Indian audience.

The redesigned Creta has been undergoing rigorous testing in preparation for its anticipated launch in the early months of 2024.

As per reports, the upcoming launch of the Creta is poised to make a distinctive impact, potentially transforming the market with its upgraded features and visual enhancements.

The car will have redesigned halogen headlights and updated wheel designs. The front end will showcase LED Daytime Running Lights (DRLs) inspired by the Palisade model, along with revamped taillights at the rear. Other significant changes encompass a refreshed grille, reworked front and rear bumpers, and various other updates.

While details about the interior remain undisclosed, a leaked spy image suggests an elegant all-black interior theme that exudes sophistication. The vehicle is set to feature a four-spoke multifunction steering wheel, and rumours suggest it may incorporate a fully digital instrument cluster, a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, wireless charging capabilities, and a spacious touchscreen infotainment system.

Powertrain and features

In terms of safety features, Hyundai is reportedly set to provide an extensive range of equipment for the upgraded SUV. This includes six airbags, ABS with EBD, ESP, traction control, and a 360-degree parking camera. There's also anticipation around the potential integration of an Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS). Like the current model, the interior space is expected to offer ample room for five adults.

The upcoming Hyundai Creta facelift is projected to retain the existing 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol and 1.5-litre turbo-diesel engines. However, the current 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine might be replaced with the new 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine, also seen in the new Verna. The transmission options will have a 6-speed manual, a 6-speed intelligent manual transmission (iMT), a continuously variable transmission (CVT), a 6-speed automatic, and a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission (DCT).