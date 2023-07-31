Hyundai Exter's Debut Expands SUV Options Under Rs 10 Lakh

The newly launched mico-sports utility vehicle (SUV) Hyundai Exter starts from Rs 6 lakh and can cost up to Rs 10.10 lakh for the top model (ex-showroom price). The SUV comes in petrol, diesel and CNG options with a 1,197 cc engine and offers manual and automatic transmissions. The company has claimed that the SUV gives mileage of about 19.2 to 27.1 km. The 5-seater Hyundai Exter comes with a 3,815 mm length and 1,710 mm width.

As per the company website, Hyundai Exter offers three powertrain options, 1.2 litre Kappa petrol engine with 5-speed manual transmission (5MT) and Smart Auto AMT (Automated Manual Transmission) models, and a 1.2-litre bi-fuel Kappa petrol with CNG engine with 5-speed manual transmission.

Hyundai Exter | Image Credit: Hyundai

It has a voice-enabled electric sunroof and dashcam along with front and rear cameras, a 5.84 cm (2.31”) LCD display, smartphone app-based connectivity and multiple recording modes.

— Hyundai India (@HyundaiIndia) July 16, 2023

The SUV has 26 safety features including ESC (Electronic Stability Control), VSM (Vehicle Stability Management) and HAC (Hill Assist Control). It has safety features like a 3-point seat belt & seatbelt reminder (all seats), keyless entry, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors and more.

Hyundai Exter interiors | Image Credit: Hyundai

Here are other micro SUVs under Rs 10 lakh.

Tata Punch

Tata Punch | Image Credit: Tata Motors

The Tata Punch, a direct rival of Hyundai Exter is priced from Rs 6 lakh to Rs 9.52 lakh.

It comes in four variants, Pure, Adventure, Accomplished and Creative. The latest Camo edition is offered on the Adventure and Accomplished trims. Punch micro SUV comes with a 1.2-litre petrol unit along with 5-speed manual and 5-speed AMT models. The fuel efficiency for the petrol manual trim is about 20.09 km per litre while the automatic trim offers a 18.8 km per litre mileage.

Tata Punch interiors | Image Credit: Tata Motors

With a ground clearance of 187 mm, Punch comes with a 7-inch touchscreen display, semi-digital instrument panel, auto air-conditioning, automatic headlights and cruise control.

The SUV has dual front airbags, rear defoggers and parking sensors along with a rear-view camera and ISOFIX anchors.

Renault Kwid

Renault Kwid | Image Credit: Renault

Priced between Rs 4.70 lakh and 6.33 lakh, Renault Kwid comes in five variants, RXE, RXL, RXL (O), RXT and Climber. Kwid has a fuel efficiency of 21.46 to 22.3 km per litre. The car has a ground clearance of 184 mm. The 5-seater has a length of 3,731 mm and a width of 1579 mm.

The car with six monotone and two dual-tone shades is powered by a 1-litre petrol engine paired with a 5-speed manual transmission or a 5-speed automatic transmission.

It comes with an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 4-way adjustable driver seat and 14-inch black wheels. The car has keyless entry, manual AC and electric ORVMs.

Renault Kwid interiors| Image Credit: Renault

On the safety aspect, Kwid has an electronic stability programme, hill start assist, traction control system and tyre pressure monitoring system. It also gets dual front airbags, ABS with EBD and rear parking sensors.

Nissan Magnite

The price of Magnite starts from Rs 6 lakh and goes up to Rs 11.02 lakh. It comes in five variants, XE, XL, XV Executive, XV and XV Premium.

The vehicle comes in three dual-tone and five monotone shades and is powered by two petrol engines, a 1-litre naturally aspirated engine and a 1-litre turbo-petrol engine. The car has an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay along with a seven-inch digital instrument cluster. It has LED headlights with LED DRLs and auto air-conditioning with rear vents.

Nissan Magnite interiors | Image Credit: Nissan

The XV and XV Premium trims have the tech pack which has a wireless phone charger, air purifier, JBL speakers, ambient lighting and puddle lamps.

On the safety front, Magnite has dual front airbags, a 360-degree camera, hill-start assist and electronic stability control. It also has a tyre pressure monitoring system.