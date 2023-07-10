Hyundai Launches Micro SUV Exter With Prices Starting At Rs 5.99 Lakh

Hyundai Motor India launched the micro SUV Exter on Monday to enter the entry-level SUV segment in the country. The car is priced between Rs 5.99 lakh and Rs 9.31 lakh (ex-showroom).

Exter competes directly with Tata Motors Punch and is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine mated with manual and automatic variants. The five-speed manual transmission gives a fuel efficiency of 19.4 km per litre. They are priced between Rs 5.99 lakh and Rs 9.31 lakh. The five-speed automatic variant costs Rs 7.96 lakh and has a claimed fuel efficiency of 19.2 km per litre.

The price of the CNG variant is Rs 8.23 lakh with an efficiency of 27.1 km per kg. The car has a boot space of 391 litres, ground clearance of 185 mm, a dash cam with dual cameras, an electric sunroof, six airbags as standard, and various connected features.

Hyundai becomes a full-range SUV manufacturer

Hyundai Exter rear design

Hyundai Motor India MD and CEO Unsoo Kim said that the launch of the Exter has enabled the company to become a full-range SUV manufacturer in India. He said that Hyundai has invested Rs 950 crore in the development of the model.

Hyundai's investment in the Indian market

Outlining Hyundai's commitment to the Indian market, Kim said the company has recently announced a Rs 20,000 crore investment spread over ten years. It will introduce electric models and set up a battery pack unit in Tamil Nadu. The investment will be aimed at enhancing production capacity.

The company is looking to enhance its annual production capacity to 8.5 lakh units per year from 8.2 lakh units currently at its Chennai-based plant.

Hyundai's SUV portfolio

Hyundai Motor India COO Tarun Garg said that the launch of Exter would bring in additional volumes for the company while strengthening its overall SUV portfolio.

"Exter is our eighth SUV model in the country. With this, we are now the only company to offer products in the six SUV sub-segments," he added.

Outlining the growth of the SUV segment, he said that the vertical accounts for 46 per of the overall passenger vehicle sales in India.

For the company, the contribution of the SUVs to its overall sales has gone up to 54 per cent currently from 34 per cent in 2019, he added.

"We have also achieved leadership in three segments where we have Verna, Creta and Tucson," Garg said.

Hyundai Creta Knight edition

In the SUV segment, the automaker already sells models like Venue, Creta, Alcazar, Tucson, Kona Electric, and Ioniq 5.

Hyundai's sales outlook

Garg said that sales in the entry-level SUV segment could touch 20,000–22,000 units per month with the launch of Exter.

Tata Punch currently sells around 11,000 units per month. Last year, its sales stood at 1,29,895 units, while in the January-June period this year, they stood at 67,117 units.

"Exter will bring in so many more new customers for Hyundai, and the entire segment benchmark will go up," Garg said.

Hyundai Exter front design

On the sales outlook for the rest of the fiscal year, Garg stated that things are looking good now that the chip shortage is more or less over. The automaker has grown by 10.5 per cent in the first half of this year, he said.

"So I think things are looking good. And this was without Exter... now a good volume model is coming, so things should be good going forward," Garg said.

Hyundai sold 2.96 lakh units in the January-June period this year, as compared to 2.67 lakh units in the same period last year.

