Hyundai Unveils 2023 I20 Facelift: Prices, Features, And More

2023 Hyundai i20 facelift: Hyundai Motor India has introduced the highly-anticipated i20 facelift in the country, offering a refreshed design, new features, and a range of options for consumers.

Revamped exterior design

The exterior of the 2023 Hyundai i20 facelift boasts several enhancements including new LED headlamps accompanied by striking inverted L-shaped LED DRLs. The front and rear bumpers have been reworked to give the car a fresh look, complemented by new 16-inch alloy wheels and an updated grille. A highlight is the 3D Hyundai logo adorning the bonnet, signalling a modern and bold identity.

Enhanced interior and features

Inside the cabin, the 2023 Hyundai i20 welcomes occupants with a grey and black colour theme. It has a seven-speaker music system sourced from Bose, semi-leatherette seats, a flat-bottom steering wheel, leatherette seats, and door armrests. The car also introduces the ambient sounds of nature for a unique sensory experience.

In terms of safety, Hyundai has equipped the facelifted i20 with an array of standard features, including six airbags, ABS with EBD, ESC, HAC, VSM, and rear parking sensors. Additionally, customers can benefit from features like TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System), over-the-air (OTA) updates, and Hyundai’s BlueLink connectivity for added convenience and peace of mind.

Engine and specifications

Image Credit: Hyundai X

Powering the updated i20 is a 1.2-litre, four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine with an integrated starter generator (ISG). Customers can choose between a five-speed manual transmission or an Intelligent Variable Transmission (IVT). This engine produces 82 bhp and 115 nm of torque, delivering a refined and efficient driving experience.

Variants and colour options

Image Credit: Hyundai X

The 2023 Hyundai i20 facelift offers five variants to choose from: Era, Magna, Sportz, Asta, and Asta (O). To cater to individual tastes, the car is available in eight captivating colours, including Amazon Grey, Atlas White, Titan Grey, Typhoon Silver, Starry Night, Fiery Red, Atlas White with a black roof, and Fiery Red with a black roof.

Variant-wise pricing

Here is a breakdown of the variant-wise prices for the facelifted Hyundai i20 (all prices are ex-showroom):

i20 facelift era MT: Rs. 6.99 lakh

i20 facelift Magna MT: Rs. 7.70 lakh

i20 facelift Sportz MT: Rs. 8.33 lakh

i20 facelift Sportz IVT: Rs. 9.38 lakh

i20 facelift Asta MT: Rs. 9.29 lakh

i20 facelift Asta (O) MT: Rs. 9.98 lakh

i20 facelift Asta (O) IVT: Rs. 11.01 lakh