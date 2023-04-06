I&B Ministry, Amazon India Ink Partnership Deal To Promote India's Creative Economy

In a big development, the Information and Broadcasting (I&B) Ministry on Wednesday, signed a partnership with Amazon India to boost India’s creative economy. The deal will help India focus on skill-building and showcasing made-in-India content to global audiences. The deal was signed in the presence of Union Minister Anurag Thakur.

As per the letter of engagement (LoE), Amazon and the I&B Ministry will help build pathways to promote creative talent in India, create capacity across eminent film and TV institutes, and globally showcase Made in India creative content.

Amazon’s Prime Video and miniTV will both work towards providing internships, and scholarships to students at the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) and Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTII).

The development took place in view of the government’s strategy to create a conducive atmosphere for the entertainment industry in India. The central government is recognising the strengths as well as the opportunities of the Indian entertainment industry, especially new platforms such as OTTs, in recent times.

Notably, actor Varun Dhawan is set to star in the Indian chapter of Prime Video's "Citadel". Showcasing his excitement, said that he is thrilled to witness the "landmark collaboration" between the I&B ministry and Amazon.

“ Indian cinema by way of streaming is now reaching a world stage and streaming services have today given Indian content a reach hitherto unimaginable,” he added.

Anurag Thakur on partnership

Speaking about the partnership with Amazon, Union minister Anurag Thakur stated that this partnership with Amazon India is unique on a number of counts and the Letter of Engagement spans across various aspects of the creative industry.

“The partnership would help strengthen industry-academia linkages through provisions for scholarships, internships, masterclasses, and other opportunities for students at the Film and Television Institute of India and Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute of India. The initiative would help to reduce the period of struggle for the talented artists coming out of prestigious film institutes of India,” he added.

Further talking about the growing presence of OTT platforms, Thakur said, “OTT platforms have the responsibility of ensuring that their platforms do not propagate vulgarity and abuse camouflaged as creative expressions. OTT must reflect the collective conscience of the country.”