I-T Dept Mandates 10% TDS On Freebies For Doctors, Influencers; New Rules From July 1

The Income Tax Department has issued new guidelines on freebies, in rules that come into effect from July 1. Starting from next month, if you are a doctor, social media influencer, or anyone who receives freebies or free gifts for sales promotions or receives any benefits, you are entitled to pay the tax deducted at source (TDS) at the rate of 10%.

These prerequisites or benefits, according to Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) rules, may be paid for in cash, kind, or partially through both of these methods.

The Income Tax Act of 1961 now contains a new section 194R that was included in the Finance Act of 2022 and announced earlier this year during Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget speech.

“The new section mandates a person, who is responsible for providing any benefit or prerequisite to a resident, to deduct tax at source at 10 percent of the value or aggregate of the value of such benefit or perquisite, before providing such benefit or perquisite," said the CBDT in its notice dated June 16.

Section 194R, newly added to the Finance Act 2022, states that “The proposed new section provides that the person responsible for providing to a resident, any benefit or perquisite, whether convertible into money or not, arising from business or the exercise of a profession by such resident, shall, before providing such benefit or perquisite, as the case may be, to such resident, ensure that tax has been deducted in respect of such benefit or prerequisite at the rate of ten per cent of the value or aggregate of the value of such benefit or prerequisite.”

Section 194R: Cars, Smartphones, Cosmetics, Computers etc. will be charged 10% TDS to keep

According to the new rule, social media influencers who receive and keep products like cars, smartphones, clothes, cosmetics, etc. must pay 10% TDS. However, Section 194R will not apply if the item is returned to the business after using the services.

The CBDT additionally decided that in the case of doctors, Section 194R shall apply when a company provides free samples to a doctor who works for a hospital. As the benefit is given to the doctor because he/she is an employee of the hospital, the tax will be deducted by the company in the hands of the hospital.

The guidelines also said that Section 194R would apply to sellers giving incentives, such as gifts in cash or kind, that are given in lieu of rebates or discounts. Cars, televisions, computers, gold coins, cell phones, sponsored family vacations, free travel, and free medical samples etc come under this category.

Not applicable when...

According to the Central Board of Direct Taxes, this deduction is not necessary if the resident receives or is projected to receive benefits or perks valued at less than Rs 20,000 in total throughout the financial year.