I-T Dept Raids Ex-NSE CEO Chitra Ramakrishna Who Leaked Sensitive Info To 'Himalayan Yogi'

In a breaking development, the Income Tax department on Thursday conducted searches at the Mumbai residence of former National Stock Exchange CEO Chitra Ramakrishna. The raid comes days after SEBI penalised her for leaking sensitive information on NSE’s five-year financial projections.

Chitra Ramkrishna was MD and CEO of NSE from 2013 to 2016. She was ousted from NSE in 2016 for her role in the co-location and Algo trading scam besides abuse of power.

Officials said the searches are aimed to check charges of tax evasion and financial irregularities against her and others. I-T raids were also carried out at her properties n Chennai and multiple other locations.

Former NSE MD fined Rs 3 crores

The Securities and Exchange Board (SEBI) on February 11 passed an order imposing a penalty of Rs 3 crore on Ramakrishna, for sharing internal confidential information of the NSE with an unknown person. The regulator also found irregularities in the appointment of a senior official Anand Subramanian, for which NSE and the senior management, too, were responsible.

Sources informed Republic that searches are also underway at the premises of the Anand Subramanian on suspicion of tax evasion. He was Chief Strategic Advisor of NSE from April 2013 and was re-designated as Group Operating Officer and advisor to MD and CEO from April 2015, to October 2016.

Chitra Ramakrishna shared confidential info with mysterious 'Yogi'

Ramakrishna created a sensation last week after admitting that she shared confidential information with a yogi in the Himalayas and sought his advice on crucial decisions.

Apart from this, Ramkrishna shared certain internal confidential information, including financial and business plans of NSE, dividend scenario, and financial results, with the yogi and even consulted him over the performance appraisals of the exchange's employees.

SEBI also found that the purported guru had substantial influence over the appointment of a mid-level executive with no capital market experience as Ramkrishna's adviser, with inadequate documentation and a salary higher than most NSE officials.

Days after markets regulator SEBI passed an order against NSE and its former officials, the exchange on Wednesday said there have been several changes at the board and management level at the bourse over the last few years.