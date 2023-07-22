ICICI Bank Beats Estimates With Record Profit Of Rs 9,648 Crore In Q1

ICICI Bank, the country’s second largest private sector lender, beat first-quarter earnings expectations on Saturday as higher interest income and loan growth helped deliver a record net profit.

Net profit rose 40 per cent to Rs 9,648 crore for the April-June quarter, beating Rs 9,180 crore expected by analysts, Refinitiv IBES data showed.

ICICI Bank net interest income

Net interest income - the difference between interest earned and paid - rose 38 per cent to Rs 18,226.46 crore as ICICI's net interest margin expanded to 4.78 per cent from 4.01 per cent a year earlier.

The Mumbai-based lender's total advances grew by 20.6 per cent, largely led by retail loans, while deposits grew 17.9 per cent.

Loan growth in India has stayed in double-digits in recent months, despite a 250 basis points increase in interest rates since May last year.

Credit growth

Banks have looked to shore up their deposit base amid tightened liquidity conditions, while simultaneously cleaning up their balance sheets.

HDFC Bank, the country’s largest private lender, earlier this week reported a 15.8 per cent rise in loans for the April-June quarter and deposits up 19.2 per cent.

ICICI Bank's asset quality was stable, with its gross non-performing assets (NPA) ratio at 2.76 per cent as of end-June versus 2.81 per cent at the end of the March.

Its net NPA ratio was unchanged quarter-on-quarter at 0.48 per cent.

The bank booked provisions and contingencies of Rs 1,292 crore, up from Rs 1,144 crore a year earlier.

The value of the bank’s merchant acquiring transactions through UPI grew by 12 per cent sequentially and 88 per cent year-on-year in first quarter of current financial year. The bank had a market share of 30 per cent by value in electronic toll collections through FASTag in Q1, with a 16 per cent year-on-year growth in collections.

ICICI Bank's fee income grew by 14.1 per cent year-on-year to Rs 4,843 crore in Q1 from Rs 4,243 crore during the same period last fiscal.

ICICI Bank shares 0.13 per cent to close at Rs 996.70 a day ahead of its earnings announcement.

(With Reuters inputs)

