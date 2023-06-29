ICICI Bank To Delist Stock Broking Arm In Rs 5,100 Crore Share Swap Deal

The country’s second largest private lender ICICI Bank on Thursday said that it will delist its stock broking arm ICICI Securities in a share swap deal worth about Rs 5,100 crore .

The deal will end ICICI Securities' five-year run as a separately listed company which, as of last week, had seen its stock float barely above its IPO issue price of Rs 520.

ICICI Bank will buy a 25.15 per cent stake in ICICI Securities held by public shareholders by allotting 67 shares of the bank for every 100 shares of ICICI Securities, it said in a regulatory filing. Shares of ICICI Securities will be cancelled in the deal and ICICI Bank will fully own the brokerage.

The share swap ratio implies an offer price of about Rs 628, indicating a 2.3 per cent premium to ICICI Securities' Wednesday close of Rs 613.9.

Shares of the brokerage had surged about 9 per cent over the last three days after the companies notified stock exchanges of Thursday's board meeting to consider the delisting.

Till the meeting announcement, the Mumbai-based broker's stock had gained just over 8 per cent since they debuted in April 2018 after a dismal initial public offering. While the stock price peaked at Rs 896.05 in 2021, it saw a rapid decline thereafter.

In that same period, ICICI Bank's stock surged 241 per cent, even outperforming the 90 per cent jump in the Nifty financial services index.

The lender added that there will not be any impact on ICICI Bank's capital adequacy as a result of deal.