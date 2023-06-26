ICICI Securities Shares Surge 15% As Board To Consider Delisting

Shares of ICICI Securities surged as much as 15 per cent to hit fresh 52-week high of Rs 650 on the BSE on Monday after its parent company ICICI Bank Ltd said it will consider the proposal to delist shares of the brokerage unit on June 29.

A board meeting will be held by ICICI Bank to address the proposal of delisting shares of its brokerage business ICICI Securities. ICICI Bank is a promoter in ICICI Securities . ICICI Bank owned a 74.85 per cent stake in the brokerage firm as of March 31.

"We wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, June 29, 2023 to consider a proposal for delisting of Equity Shares of the Company pursuant to a Scheme of Arrangement with ICICI Bank Limited, listed Holding Company," said ICICI Securities in a an intimidation to the stock exchanges.

The company has tied up with Tata Capital for LAS and personal loans. The effect of the partnership is expected in the June quarter results.

As of 10:30 am, ICICI Securities shares traded 13 per cent higher at Rs 637, outperforming the Sensex which was trading on a flat note.