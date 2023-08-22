ICRA Predicts 8.5% GDP Growth In Q1, Keeps FY24 Forecast At 6%

India's economic growth: India's economic growth will accelerate to 8.5 per cent in the April-June period of the current fiscal from the 6.1 per cent growth rate in the preceding January-March quarter, said a report from ICRA Ratings on Tuesday.

The rating agency said that the growth is led by a favourable base effect and a recovery in the services sector. While ICRA's estimation surpasses the RBI's projection of 8.1 per cent, Aditi Nayar, the Chief Economist at ICRA, cautions that the latter half of the fiscal year might encounter challenges that could dampen growth.

Limiting factors

Factors such as erratic rainfall, reduced differentials in commodity prices compared to the previous year, and a potential slowdown in government capex as elections approach are identified as potential limiting factors. Despite the anticipated acceleration, Nayar maintains a conservative 6 per cent real GDP growth forecast for FY24, lower than the RBI's 6.5 per cent prediction.

ICRA explains that the first quarter's GDP growth faced downward pressure due to unseasonal heavy rains, the lagged effects of monetary tightening, and weak external demand.

Growth in June quarter

However, the June quarter witnessed growth due to a continued recovery in service demand, increased investment activity, and reduced commodity prices, enhancing sectoral margins. ICRA projects a double-digit expansion in gross fixed capital formation (GFCF) for the first quarter of FY24 based on strong year-on-year growth in various investment indicators.

It highlights the significant growth in capital expenditure by state governments and the central government in Q1 FY24. Moreover, external commercial borrowings for capital expenditure in Q1 exceeded the full-year FY23 levels.

The services sector is expected to contribute to this growth as well, with gross value added growth rising from 6.9 per cent in Q4 FY23 to 9.7 per cent in Q1 FY24, supported by growth in high-frequency indicators.

(WIth PTI inputs)