Last Updated:

IDBI Bank Posts 62% Surge In Q1 Net Profit To Rs 1,224 Crore

IDBI Bank's net interest income for the first quarter of FY24 rose to 61% and stood at Rs 3,998 crore.

India Business
 
| Written By
Business Desk
IDBI

IDBI Bank's net profit rose to Rs 1,224.18 crore | Image Credit: IDBI Bank


IDBI Bank's net profit rose 62 per cent year-on-year to Rs 1,224.18 crore for the quarter ending June in FY24, compared to Rs 756.36 crore in the year-ago period, as per an exchange filing by the company. 

IDBI

The bank's net interest income for the period climbed to 61 per cent and stood at Rs 3,998 crore, against Rs 2,488 crore in the quarter ending June of FY24. 

Non-Performing Assets 

The gross non-performing assets were down to 5.05 per cent from 20 per cent while the net non-performing assets of the bank declined to 0.44 per cent against 1.26 per cent in the year-ago period.

Operating performance 

The operating profit of the bank was up by 47 per cent and stood at Rs 3,019 crore, higher than the Rs 2,051 crore operating profit of the year-ago period. 

The provisions for the period stood at Rs 1,190 crore, 24 per cent higher than Rs 959.23 crore year-on-year. There was an improvement in the net interest margin, which rose to 5.80 per cent for the first quarter of FY24, against 4.02 per in the same period a year ago.

READ | IDBI SO recruitment 2023: Application window for 114 vacancies closing soon

The cost of deposit rose from 3.35 per cent to 4.12 per cent while the cost of funds was higher at 4.40 per cent against 3.61 per cent in the first quarter of FY22. 

Capital position 

The bank's Tier 1 capital improved to 17.93 per cent, compared to 17.13 per cent as of June 30, 2022. The Capital to Risk (Weighted) Assets Ratio improved to 20.33 per cent from 19.57 per cent in the same period. Risk Weighted Assets were at Rs 1,66,660 crore, compared to Rs 1,53,832 crore in the year-ago period.

READ | IDBI Bank divestment on track, delays unlikely: DIPAM
READ | IDBI Bank SO Recruitment 2023: Application begins for 136 vacancies, full details here
READ | Ashok Leyland and IDBI Bank forge alliance for dealers' channel financing solution
First Published:
COMMENT