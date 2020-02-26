IDBI Bank Opening Time, Closing Time And Lunch Time; Here Is A Complete Guide

Industrial Development Bank of India (IDBI) was established in 1964 to aid the development of India's commercial Industry. Started as a Nationalised Bank, IDBI was re-categorised as Private Bank in 2019 by the Government of India. The bank has reportedly received numerous awards at prestigious award ceremonies. Reports have it that the IDBI Bank has award titles like- Overall Best Bank, Best Public Sector Bank, among others.

With Pan-India branches, and 24*7 customer care services, banking with IDBI Bank is not a strenuous task. With about 1892 branches and 3683 ATM outlets (as of February 2020), IDBI Bank offers unperturbed banking services to all its customers. However, if a customer wishes to visit IDBI Bank for banking, they should know IDBI Bank timings. Here is all you need to know.

IDBI Bank Timings:

IDBI Bank timings (Monday-Friday) 10:00 AM-16:00 PM IDBI Bank timings (1st, 3rd and 5th Saturday) 10:00 AM-16:00 PM IDBI Bank timings (2nd and 4th Saturday) The bank is closed on these days IDBI Bank timings (Sunday) The bank is closed on these days

What is IDBI Bank opening time? (As of February 2020)

IDBI Bank opens at 10:00 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). Reports have it that the IDBI Bank Opening Time for all branches are the same, but a slight delay can be expected in the IDBI Bank opening time. Meanwhile, the bank operates from Monday to Friday. The bank remains closed on Sundays and the 2nd and 4th Saturday of every month.

What is IDBI Bank lunch time? (As of February 2020)

Reported to be one of the best customer service offering bank, the employees of IDBI Bank reportedly do not follow a specified lunch timing. Reports have it that the employees' lunch time is rotational. But they generally take their lunch break between 13:00-14:00 IST.

What is IDBI Bank closing time? (As of February 2020)

IDBI Bank closes at 16:00 Indian Standard Time (IST). Reports have it that the IDBI Bank closing time for all branches are the same, but a slight delay can be expected in the IDBI Bank closing time. Meanwhile, the bank operates from Monday to Friday. Reports suggest that the bank remains closed on Sundays and 2nd and 4th Saturday of every month.

IDBI Bank opening time, closing time, and lunch time may vary from branch to branch. For clarity, one can call their 24*7 customer care number.

What are IDBI bank NEFT Timings? (As of February 2020)

National Electronic Funds Transfer (NEFT) is an easy way to transfer funds to other accounts electronically. One has to visit the bank and fill the required information to transfer funds. IDBI Bank also offers NEFT. Here is all you need to know about IDBI bank NEFT timings.

IDBI bank NEFT Timings (Monday-Friday) 8:00-19:00 IST IDBI bank NEFT Timings

(Saturday) 8:00-19:00 IST



What are IDBI bank RTGS Timings? (As of February 2020)

Real-time gross settlement (RTGS) is an easy way to electronically transfer funds. All banks offer RTGS facility to its customers. IDBI Bank also offers RTGS facility to all its customers. Here is all you need to know about IDBI Bank RTGS timings.

IDBI Bank RTGS timings (Monday-Friday) 9:00-16:15 IST IDBI Bank RTGS timings (Saturday) 9:00-16:15 IST

