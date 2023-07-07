IdeaForge Doubles On Bumper Market Debut. Should You Buy, Sell Or Hold After Massive Surge

Shares of drone maker ideaForge surged as much as 100 per cent on the opening day making it one of the best listings in at least a decade. ideaForge shares were in very high demand in the three-day share sale via initial pubic offering which ended on June 30. The IPO was subscribed a whopping 106 times, data from stock exchanges showed.

The stock jumped as much as 100 per cent hit high of Rs 1,344 against issue price of Rs 672.

The company raised Rs 567 crore from the IPO which comprised of an offer for sale worth Rs 327 crore and fresh issue of Rs 240 crore.

The company sold shares in price band of Rs 638-672 per share and a retail investor was allowed to bid for minimum one lot of 22 shares up to maximum of 13 lots. One lot of ideaForge shares in the IPO was priced at Rs 14,784 at the upper end of the price band.

ideaForge is a pioneer in drone manufacturing in India with a diversified product portfolio. It enjoys a market share of 50 per cent as of financial year 2022. It has 41 patent applications, with 20 filed internationally and 21 filed in India, as on June 2023. ideForge ranked seventh globally in the dual-use category (civil/ defence) drone manufacturers, as per Drone Industry Insights report, December 2022.

The portion for retail Individual Investors (RIIs) was subscribed 85.2 times, shares set aside for non-institutional investors was booked 80.58 times and shares pie set aside for qualified institutional buyers was booked 126 times.

Should you buy, sell or hold ideaForge Technologies shares?

Analysts say that after a blockbuster listing the stock is trading at a significant premium and it is advisable to book profits at current levels.

"While there is no doubt that this was a great opportunity for investors, and it has delivered some surprising returns, we would recommend that investors should book profits and exit their positions. This is because after listing the stock is already trading at a significant premium to its issue price,” said Anubhuti Mishra, equity research analyst at Swastika Investmart Ltd.

“Additionally, there are some business-related risks associated with the company, so it is better to lock in these gains now rather than take the risk of carrying them forward however, aggressive investors can still hold it with stop loss at Rs 1,170," Mishra added.

