IdeaForge IPO Gets Over Subscribed On Day 1, Retail Investors' Portion Booked 12.48 Times

ideaForge shares were in very high demand on the first day of the three-day share sale via initial public offering (IPO) which began on Monday, June 26. The IPO was oversubscribed on the first day of the issue as it was subscribed 3.69 times by end of day 1 of the bidding, data from the National Stock Exchange showed.

Retail investors were seen scrambling for ideaForge shares as the portion reserved for them was subscribed 12.48 times. Retail investors placed bids for 1,05,21,368 shares as against 8,42,865 shares set aside for them. Non-institutional investors, which include high net worth individuals were also seen bidding for ideaForge shares in large numbers as the pie set aside for them was booked 7.04 times. They had placed bids for 29,65,600 shares as against 4,21,433 on the offer.

Meanwhile, big investors which fall under the category of Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs)were yet to place bids for ideaForge shares in the IPO.

Drone maker ideaForge is selling shares in price band of Rs 638-372 per share and a retail investor can place a bid for minimum one lot of 22 shares up to a maximum of 13 lots.

ideaForge plans to raise Rs 567 crore from the IPO and comprises fresh issue of Rs 240 crore and an offer for sale of 4,869,712 shares of face value of Rs 10.

The company has reserved 54.4 per cent shares for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), 27.2 per cent shares are reserved for non-institutional investors (NIIs), which include high net-worth individuals (HNIs) and 18.13 per cent are reserved for retail investors.

The company has allocated 37.93 lakh equity shares to 31 funds at Rs 672 apiece, aggregating the transaction size to Rs 255 crore, according to a circular uploaded on the BSE website.

Nomura Funds Ireland Public Ltd, Pinebridge Global Funds, Goldman Sachs Funds, Tata AIG General Insurance Company, Tata AIA Life Insurance Company, and Max Life Insurance Co Ltd are among the anchor investors.

In addition to these, a host of mutual funds including ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund (MF), Axis MF, HDFC MF, Aditya Birla Sun Life MF, Quant MF, Nippon India MF and Motilal Oswal MF too participated in the anchor round.

ideaForge is a pioneer in drone manufacturing in India with a diversified product portfolio. It enjoys a market share of 50 per cent as of financial year 2022. It has 41 patent applications, with 20 filed internationally and 21 filed in India, as on June 2023. ideForge ranked seventh globally in the dual-use category (civil/ defence) drone manufacturers, as per Drone Industry Insights report, December 2022.

