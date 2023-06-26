IdeaForge IPO Opens For Subscription, Should You Invest?

Share sale of ideaForge, the country's leading drone maker with a market share of 50 per cent, via initial public offering (IPO) opened for subscription on Monday, June 26. The share sale will end on Thursday, June 29. The company is selling shares in price band of Rs 638-672 per share and is planning to raise Rs 567 crore from the IPO.

Here is all you need to know about ideaForge IPO:

ideaForge is a pioneer in drone manufacturing in India with a diversified product portfolio. It enjoys a market share of 50 per cent as of financial year 2022. It has 41 patent applications, with 20 filed internationally and 21 filed in India, as on June 2023. ideForge ranked seventh globally in the dual-use category (civil/ defence) drone manufacturers, as per Drone Industry Insights report, December 2022.

ideaForge plans to raise Rs 567 crore from the IPO and comprises fresh issue of Rs 240 crore and an offer for sale of 4,869,712 shares of face value of Rs 10. A retail investor can bid for a minimum one lot of 22 shares up to a maximum of 13 lots.

The company has reserved 54.4 per cent shares for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), 27.2 per cent shares are reserved for non-institutional investors (NIIs), which include high net-worth individuals (HNIs) and 18.13 per cent are reserved for retail investors.

The company on Friday said it has mobilised Rs 255 crore from anchor investors ahead of its initial share sale.

The company has allocated 37.93 lakh equity shares to 31 funds at Rs 672 apiece, aggregating the transaction size to Rs 255 crore, according to a circular uploaded on the BSE website.

Nomura Funds Ireland Public Ltd, Pinebridge Global Funds, Goldman Sachs Funds, Tata AIG General Insurance Company, Tata AIA Life Insurance Company, and Max Life Insurance Co Ltd are among the anchor investors.

In addition to these, a host of mutual funds including ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund (MF), Axis MF, HDFC MF, Aditya Birla Sun Life MF, Quant MF, Nippon India MF and Motilal Oswal MF too participated in the anchor round.

About ideaForge and drone market

Global Drone market is expected to grow at 20 per cent CAGR over calendar year (CY) 22-30 to reach $91 billion by CY30 (as per Lattice Report). It is rapidly expanding into various business segments like enterprise, logistics, consumer and passenger apart from defence which would reduce latter’s share to 25 per cent from 48 per cent in CY22. While enterprise share would be maintained at below 30 per cent and logistics is expected to expand in a big way and contribute 36 per cent share. Even domestic market is gaining traction and is expected to grow by 18 times over FY22-27 to $812 million. Ban on imports, government's industry friendly policies and push for Make in India is driving significant investments, brokerage firm Motilal Oswal said.

Product portfolio and strong customer relation

ideaForge has one of the industry’s leading product portfolios with dual presence in both civil and defence applications. It enjoys long standing relationship with Government Departments, Defense forces and Indian companies and also has a presence in Oman/USA. Its repeat customers contributed 94 per cent to revenues over FY21-23.

ideaForge financials

The company’s revenue jumped five times over FY21-23 to Rs 190 crore, while PAT turned positive in the last two years, with FY23 profit at Rs 32 crore. EBITDA margin stood at 25 per cent in FY23.

Should you invest in ideaForge IPO

“We like ideaForge given its complex/wide product portfolio, presence in niche space, strong client relationship and high entry barriers. The issue is valued at 5 times price-to-book value (P/BV) (peers average around 8 times) on a post issue basis, which is fairly valued. We believe ideaForge could benefit from government impetus on the defence space as well as rising enterprise demand,” Motilal Oswal said .

Motilal Oswal has a ‘subscribe’ rating on the stock.

“Given the current buoyant market and high interest for defence stocks, the issue could see listing gains as well,” the Mumbai-based brokerage firm added.