IdeaForge Surges 94% From Issue Price, Makes Blockbuster Stock Market Debut

Shares of drone maker ideaForge Technologies made a blockbuster stock market debut on Friday as the stock opened at Rs 1,300 on the National Stock Exchange, almost doubling from its issue price of Rs 672. On the BSE, the stock opened at Rs 1,305, marking an upside of 94 per cent from its issue price.

ideaForge shares were in very high demand during the three-day share sale via initial public offering (IPO) which ended on June 30. The issue was subscribed 106.06 times. The company raised Rs 567 crore from the IPO which comprised of an offer for sale worth Rs 327 crore and fresh issue of Rs 240 crore.

The company sold shares in price band of Rs 638-672 per share and a retail investor was allowed to bid for minimum one lot of 22 shares up to maximum of 13 lots. One lot of ideaForge shares in the IPO was priced at Rs 14,784 at the upper end of the price band.

The portion for retail Individual Investors (RIIs) garnered 64.41 times subscriptions, while the non-institutional investor's quota got subscribed 63.94 times. The category for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) received 38.15 times the subscription.

The company had reserved 54.4 per cent shares for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), 27.2 per cent shares were reserved for non-institutional investors (NIIs), which include high net-worth individuals (HNIs) and 18.13 per cent were reserved for retail investors.

ideaForge is a pioneer in drone manufacturing in India with a diversified product portfolio. It enjoys a market share of 50 per cent as of financial year 2022. It has 41 patent applications, with 20 filed internationally and 21 filed in India, as on June 2023. ideForge ranked seventh globally in the dual-use category (civil/ defence) drone manufacturers, as per Drone Industry Insights report, December 2022.

"While there is no doubt that this was a great opportunity for investors, and it has delivered some surprising returns, we would recommend that investors should book profits and exit their positions. This is because after listing the stock is already trading at a significant premium to its issue price. Additionally, there are some business-related risks associated with the company, so it is better to lock in these gains now rather than take the risk of carrying them forward however, aggressive investors can still hold it with stop loss at Rs 1,170," said Anubhuti Mishra, equity research analyst at Swastika Investmart Ltd.

As of 10:47 am, ideaForge shares traded 95 per cent higher from the issue price at Rs 1,313.