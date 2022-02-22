IDFC FIRST Bank MD V Vaidyanathan Gifts Share Worth ₹3.95 Cr To His Driver & Support Staff

IDFC first bank Managing Director (MD) and Chief executive officer (CEO) V Vaidyanathan gifted his trainer, house-help and driver and other two individuals shares of the bank shares held by him. The CEO gifted 9 lakh shares worth over ₹3.95 crores to the aforementioned 5 individuals to help them purchase homes.

The five people to whom the shares were gifted by the Bank MD are completely unrelated to the top officials of the public sector bank. As per reports, he had gifted some individuals shares in his personal capacity to help them even earlier. V Vaidyanathan had gifted 9,00,000 equity of shares of IDFC First bank held by him on February 21, 2022, the bank said in a regulatory filing on Monday.

Division of 11 lakh equity shares

9 lakh shares which the CEO gifted was divided between his trainer, household, driver and office support staff. He gifted his trainer Ramesh Raju 3 lakh shares, 2 lakh equity shares each was gifted to his house help Pranjal Narvekar and his driver Algarsamy C Munapar whereas his office support staff Deepak Pathare and house help Santosh Jogale got 1 lakh equity shares each. The IDFC First bank started its trading in the market today, February 22 at ₹42.90 apiece in the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The market closed yesterday, February 21 at a price of ₹43.90 apiece which makes the value of the gifted share worth ₹3,95,10,000

Rukmani Social Welfare trust whose one of the trustees is IDFC First Bank MD & CEO V Vaidyanathan has disposed of 2 lakh equity shares for social activities. Bank in a statement clarified that the MD & CEO has no direct and indirect benefits from these 11 lakh equity shares worth more than ₹3 crores of philanthropic transactions. The bak said, "Thus, total shares disposed of for gifts and social activities is 11 lakh equity shares of IDFC FIRST Bank, and it is submitted as part of these disclosures, that there are no direct or indirect benefits derived by V Vaidyanathan from these transactions,"

V Vaidyanathan before joining IDFC back in 2018 was MD and CEO with ICICI Prudential Life Insurance and was also a Board member in ICICI bank. The CEO was awarded "CEO of the year award" in 2018 by Bussinessworld and "Entrepreneur of the Year Award" in 2017 at Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards (APEA)

Input: PTI