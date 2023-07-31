IDFC FIRST Bank Reports Strong Q1 Earnings, Here Is Why

The country’s leading private lender IDFC FIRST Bank on Saturday reported net profit of Rs 765 crore in first quarter of current financial year, marking an annual increase of 61 per cent from Rs 474 crore during the same quarter last year on the back of strong growth in core operating income.

Core operating profit (pre provision operating profit excluding trading gains) grew strongly by 45 per cent annually to Rs 1,427 crore in June quarter compared with Rs 987 crore in the year ago period.

Net interest income (NII) or the difference between interest earned and interest expended grew 36 per cent annually from Rs 2,751 crore to Rs 3,745 crore during the same period last fiscal.

Net interest margin was 6.33 per cent in first quarter as compared to 5.77 per cent.

Fee and other income grew 49 per cent to Rs 1,341 crore June quarter and retail fees constituted 91 per cent of the overall fees.

IDFC FIRST Bank deposits & borrowings

Customer deposits increased by 44 per cent to Rs 1,48,474 crore as of June 30, 2023. CASA Deposits grew by 27 per cent to Rs 71,765 crore as of June 30, 2023.

CASA Ratio reduced from 50 per cent as of June 30, 2022 to 46.5 per cent as of June 30, 2023, because of shift from savings accounts to term deposits due to prevailing interest rates.

Retail deposits grew by 51 per cent to Rs. 1,14,272 crore as of June 30, 2023.

Retail deposits constitutes 77 per cent of total customer deposits as of June 30, 2023.

Legacy high-cost borrowings reduced to Rs 16,055 crore as of June 30, 2023.

Assets Quality

Gross non-performing assets (GNPA), as a percentage of total advances, of the bank improved to 2.17 per cent as of 30 June 2023 from 3.36 per cent of 30 June 2022 and 2.51 per cent as of 31 March 2023.

Net NPA (NNPA) of the bank has improved to 0.70 per cent as of 30 June 2023 from 1.30 per cent of 30 June 2022 and 0.86 per cent as of 31 March 2023.

“We continue to build a strong franchise with a high CASA Ratio of 46.5 per cent. Our retail deposits are growing well, based on our strong positive brand, ethics, customer-friendly products and digital innovations,” said V Vaidyanathan, Managing Director and CEO, IDFC FIRST Bank.

“We are happy to share that our asset quality continues to remain strong. On the Retail, Rural & SME business, where our Bank particularly specializes in, the Gross NPA has come down to as low as 1.53 per cent and the Net NPA has come down to 0.52 per cent,” he added.

IDFC FIRST Bank reported strong numbers for the first quarter of current fiscal, said AK Prabhakar, head of research at IDBI Capital.

“The bank can undergo rerating as it focuses on digital banking and it is a strong candidate to undergo rerating. The stock has gone up from 30 odd levels in last year or so and it can go up to Rs 100-105 in the near term,” Prabhakar said.

Business growth remained strong as the loan book was driven by healthy growth in commercial finance and retail loans, analysts at brokerage firm Motilal Oswal said in a note.

“IDFC FIRST Bank is well poised to deliver healthy loan growth as the drag from the wholesale book continues to moderate. This will be aided by a strong pickup in profitability, due to the replacement of high-cost borrowings, better cost trends, and controlled credit costs,” Motilal Oswal said.

“Strong fee income and lower provisions boosted earnings, which were prudently utilised to increase coverage. Business growth was healthy and we estimate a 25 per cent CAGR in loans over FY23-25. The bank expects new businesses such as commercial banking, credit cards, and home loans to drive loan growth and earnings,” the Mumbai-based brokerage added.

It has a target price of Rs 100 per share on IDFC FIRST Bank.

As of 2:30 pm, IDFC FIRST Bank shares traded 3.85 per cent higher at Rs 87.17, outperforming the Sensex which was up 0.4 per cent.