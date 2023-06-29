IFC Invests Rs 1,030 Crore In Cube Highways Trust Through Long-term Listed NCDs

Cube Highways Trust, managed by Cube Highways Fund Advisors Pvt Ltd, has successfully secured Rs 1,030 crore through long-term listed non-convertible debentures (NCDs) from the International Finance Corporation (IFC). The transaction, finalised on June 28, 2023, will provide funds for a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) owned by Cube Highways Trust. The trust currently holds a diverse portfolio of 18 toll and annuity road assets spanning a total length of 1,423.60 kilometres. These road assets are located in 11 states across India, including Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Haryana, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal.

Commenting on the transaction, Vinay Sekar, CEO of Cube InvIT, said, "We are grateful for the support and confidence shown by IFC. This collaboration further reinforces Cube Highways Trust's dedication to upholding exemplary standards of governance and sustainability practices. Cube Highways Trust remains committed to operating and maintaining high-quality infrastructure assets and generating long-term value for all our stakeholders."

Pankaj Vasani, Group CFO of Cube InvIT, said, “With a total tenure of 12 years, and a robust structure, the long-term financing provided by IFC conforms harmoniously to Cube's overarching strategic objective of fostering a resilient balance sheet, and further bolstering its financial stability and viability in the market."

Wendy Werner, India Country Head at IFC, said, "IFC’s investment in Cube Highways Trust underscores our joint commitment to strengthening the roads sector by demonstrating the crucial role of innovative market financing for sustainable infrastructure development. Our support will help catalyse investment from other international and domestic lenders to enhance critical transport infrastructure, connectivity, and logistics. Building on a decade-long partnership with Cube Highways as a founding member, we aim to improve the quality of roads for millions across India while contributing to the country’s inclusive economic growth."