IFSCA Forms Expert Committee To Shape Future Of Fund Management Industry

The International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) has established a 15-member committee comprised of experts to outline a comprehensive strategy for the controlled expansion and advancement of the fund management sector.

Moreover, this committee is anticipated to offer guidance to IFSCA on innovative products or services and address any undesirable market practices.

IFSCA, the regulatory entity overseeing the International Financial Services Centre (IFSC), disclosed that the committee will be led by N S Vishwanathan, the former Deputy Governor of the Reserve Bank of India, as stated in a press release on Wednesday.

The committee's other members encompass Ananta Barua, the former Whole Time Member of Sebi, Navneet Munot, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of HDFC Asset Management Company, A Balasubramanian, the MD and CEO of Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, and Nikhil Kamath, co-founder of True Beacon and Zerodha.

Rajiv Dhar, the MD and CEO of the National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF), Manish Kejriwal, founder and Managing Partner of Kedaara Capital Investment Managers, Ranganath, MD & Chairperson of Catamaran Ventures, Srini Sriniwasan, MD and CEO of Kotak Alternate Asset Managers, and Soumya Rajan, Founder and CEO of Waterfield Advisors, are also part of the committee.

This panel has been entrusted with the responsibility of advising IFSCA on aligning IFSCA (Fund Management) regulations and other policies with those of highly regarded global financial centers. It will also recommend any issues that should be addressed by other regulatory bodies or government departments to foster the growth of the fund management sector.

Additionally, the committee will provide guidance to IFSCA on identifying any misconduct necessitating regulatory intervention or attention.

(With PTI Inputs)