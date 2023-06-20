IIFL Securities Shares Fall Over 18% After Sebi Bans Onboarding New Clients

Shares of securities trading platform IIFL Securities fall over 18 per cent after the Sebi order barring the company to onboard new clients for two years. The order is for a case related to the alleged misusing of client funds by the company including mixing clients’ funds with its funds and using credit balances in one client's account for the needs of another.

Shares of IIFL Securities fell as much as 18.5 per cent to hit low of Rs 63.36 on Tuesday after market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) barred the company's stock broking unit from taking on any new client for two years in a case related to alleged misuse of client funds in 2013-14.

Sebi inspected the operations and accounts of the online trading platform between April 2011 and January 2017 and found various alleged violations of its rules. They included mixing clients’ funds with their funds and using credit balances in one client's account for the needs of others.

"The Noticee has flagrantly violated the provisions of SEBI 1993 Circular in various ways to clearly disregard the basic premise of the said circular both in letter and spirit in complete defiance of Regulatory instructions," said the order from Sebi.

“The Noticee firstly didn’t assign its accounts appropriate nomenclature wherein it was keeping clients’ monies to clearly label them as ‘client accounts’. Additionally, it was mixing clients’ funds with its own funds before using those mixed funds for its own proprietary usage. In the end, it was using funds of its credit balance clients’ to not only fund trades of its debit balance clients but also to fund its own trades," it added.

