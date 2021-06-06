IKEA Expands Operations In India; Ventures Into Gujarat With E-commerce Platform Launch

IKEA continues to expand its operations in India after announcing the launch of an app recently. In the latest, the Swedish home furnishing company is entering the Gujarat market, with the launch of a shopping app and e-commerce platform. The latest venture is available in the cities of Surat, Ahmedabad and Vadodara.

IKEA ventures into Gujarat

Over 8,000 products are available for sale for the customers of the three cities, as per PTI. The orders can be placed through the mobile shopping app or the brand’s website.The deliveries could be scheduled within seven days of placing the orders in these cities.

"We are now ready to deliver our full range of more than 8,000 affordable, well-designed and functional home furnishing solutions in Ahmedabad, Surat and Vadodara. Shop online on IKEA.in or download the IKEA app.

#MakeEverydayBrighter #IKEAIndia," the company's caption on their Instagram handle read.

This is after the launch of the shopping app in India last month, that sought to expand its omnichannel focus across the nation.

"We will offer the full range of IKEA products and solutions for every part of the home including bedrooms, kitchen & dining, living, outdoors, workspaces etc.," said IKEA India Country Commercial Manager Kavitha Rao .

The company is targetting 100 million customers in India the near future.

IKEA India, which is a part of the Ingka Group, had ventured into India with the launch of a store in Hyderabad in August 2018. The next year, they expanded by launching online stores in the city, as well as Mumbai and Pune. In December 2020,they launched their second store, in Navi Mumbai.

(With PTI inputs)