IKIO Lighting IPO: Price Band, Lot Size, GMP, Should You Subscribe And Other Details Here

IKIO Lighting IPO: IKIO Lighting's share sale via initial public offering (IPO) opened for subscription on June 6, Tuesday. The company is planning to raise Rs 607 crore from the IPO and comprises of fresh issue of Rs 350 crore and an offer for sale aggregating to 90 lakh shares of face value of Rs 10. The three-day share sale via IPO will end on June 8.

Here is all you need to know about IKIO Lighting IPO

IKIO LIghting IPO Price Band and Lot Size

IKIO Lighting is planning to sell shares in price band of Rs 270-285 per share in minimum one lot of 52 shares. A retail investor can bid for minimum one lot of 52 shares up to maximum of 13 lots. At the upper end of the price band one lot of IKIO Lighting shares will cost Rs 14,280.

IKIO Lighting raised Rs 182 crore from anchor investors on Monday. The company allotted 63.84 lakh equity shares to a total of 16 investors at an issue price of Rs 285 per share, according to BSE.

IKIO LIghting proposes to utilise proceeds from the IPO for repayment/prepayment, in full or part, of certain borrowings availed by the company and its subsidiaries and for setting up a new facility at Noida.

As part of the OFS company's promoter Hardeep Singh is selling 60 lakh shares and Surmeet Kaur is selling 15 lakh shares.

Incorporated in 2016, IKIO Lighting Limited is an Indian manufacturer of light-emitting diode (LED) lighting solutions. In its journey of over seven years, the entity focused on providing sustainability and low-energy LED products to help India meet its sustainability goals.

The product portfolio of IKIO can be categorized as LED lighting, refrigeration lights, ABS (acrylonitrile butadiene styrene) piping and other products.

The company is primarily an original design manufacturer (ODM). They design, develop, manufacture and supply products to customers.

The company's LED lighting offerings focus on the premium segment and include lighting, fittings, fixtures, accessories, and components. The products are designed and created to cater to the distinct requirements and expectations of the customers.

Half of the shares in the IPO are reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), 15 per cent of the issue is reserved for non-institutional investors (NIIs) which include high net-worth individuals (HNIs) as well and 35 per cent of the issue is reserved for retail investors.

IKIO Lighting IPO: Should you subscribe?

"IKIO has created its niche in functional decorative lights, commercial refrigeration lighting and recreational vehicles. Its ability to offer end-toend solutions and its backward-integrated manufacturing have resulted in a strong business model with healthy RoEs despite operating on a smaller base than its peers, which cater mainly to the mass-market needs of leading brands," brokerage firm Anand Rathi said in a note.

Choice Broking also has a 'subscribe' rating on the IPO. It says, "Based on our FY23 estimated earnings, the demanded price to equity (P/E) is 32.7 times, which is at discount to peer’s prevailing trailing twelve months price to equity earnings multiple of 43.2 times. Thus we assign a “SUBSCRIBE” rating for the issue."