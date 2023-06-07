IKIO Lighting Shares In High Demand In IPO, Issue Subscribed 6.8 Times By Second Day

IKIO Lighting shares were in very high demand during the ongoing share sale via initial public offering (IPO). IKIO Lighting IPO was subscribed 6.83 times by end of the second day of bidding, data from the National Exchange Showed.

IKIO Lighting shares were in high demand from all category of investors as portions reserved for all the investor categories got over subscribed by end of day 2. Shares set aside for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), which include large financial institutions like mutual funds and banks, was subscribed 1.37 times. Portion of shares set aside for non-institutional investors (NIIs), which include high net worth individuals, was subscribed 16 times and pie set aside for retail investors was subscribed 5.92 times, according to NSE data.

IKIO Lighting is raising Rs 607 crore from the IPO and comprises of fresh issue of Rs 350 crore and an offer for sale aggregating to 90 lakh shares of face value of Rs 10 by its promoters Hardeep Singh and Surmeet Kaur.

IKIO Lighting is selling shares in price band of Rs 270-285 per share in minimum one lot of 52 shares. A retail investor can bid for minimum one lot of 52 shares up to maximum of 13 lots. At the upper end of the price band one lot of IKIO Lighting shares will cost Rs 14,280.

IKIO Lighting raised Rs 182 crore from anchor investors on Monday. The company allotted 63.84 lakh equity shares to a total of 16 investors at an issue price of Rs 285 per share, according to BSE.

IKIO Lighting has proposed to utilise proceeds from the IPO for repayment/prepayment, in full or part, of certain borrowings availed by the company and its subsidiaries and for setting up a new facility at Noida.

Incorporated in 2016, IKIO Lighting Limited is an Indian manufacturer of light-emitting diode (LED) lighting solutions. In its journey of over seven years, the entity focused on providing sustainability and low-energy LED products to help India meet its sustainability goals.

Half of the shares in the IPO are reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), 15 per cent of the issue is reserved for non-institutional investors (NIIs) which include high net-worth individuals (HNIs) as well and 35 per cent of the issue is reserved for retail investors.

